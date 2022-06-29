Alert: R. Kelly, who used music superstardom to subject young fans to systemic sexual abuse, sentenced to 30 years in prison

Police have arrested a man for the killing of a young mom who was shot in the head while walking her 3-month-old baby in a stroller in New York City this week. A senior law enforcement official confirmed the arrest to The Daily Beast, identifying the suspect as the baby’s father. Police have not officially released the name of the man, who was apprehended by United States Marshals and the New York Police Department Fugitive Task Force.

