Opinion: Access to birth control is more important than ever

Breathe in. Breathe out. Let’s talk.

Regardless of how one feels about the reversal of Roe v. Wade, we can all agree that access to birth control is now more important than ever.

For the last 11 years, the mission of A Step Ahead Foundation has been to give women in Memphis and Shelby County access to free, long-acting, reversible contraception (LARC), along with health education and scholarships for continued education. We are committed to this idea because for many individuals and families, an unplanned pregnancy creates challenges — physically, emotionally, psychologically and financially — to stability and growth.

At 27 community clinics in Memphis, women can walk in and gain access to intrauterine devices (IUDs) and implants. These are some of the most effective forms of birth control — 99.9% effective to be exact. However, these are also, by far, the most expensive forms of birth control. That’s why it’s not enough for us to make sure that women know their options. A Step Ahead covers all associated costs, including removals. We also pay for transportation to and from the clinic. A Step Ahead clients can have their birth control removed at any time, no questions asked, as long as we covered it originally.

It is our goal to ensure that women have the support they need to achieve their full potential. Rest assured that we are fully committed to making sure that women continue to have access to effective birth control options.

Empowering women to reach their life goals by having access to birth control is at the center of the work that we do. A Step Ahead is committed to continuing to help women get a step ahead in life. And we plan on being around as long as women need access to our services.

Now let’s work together to ensure that every individual has the freedom to plan their life, their future and their babies.