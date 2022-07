Call of Duty: Warzone on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has a new over-powered gun, and players aren't very happy about it. It seems every few months there's a new OP gun in Warzone. Raven Software is usually pretty quick to issue balance updates and nerfs these OP guns, but so far that hasn't happened with the newest dominant gun, the UMG, which is way too accurate, thanks to its limited recoil.. In fact, the gun is so OP that some are saying it's created the worst meta to date, which is saying a lot since there have been some horrid metas in the past between the Bren, the DMR, and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO