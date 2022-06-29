ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Tequila, Taco & Cerveza Fest returns in July. Here's what to expect.

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
LAS CRUCES – The annual Tequila, Taco & Cerveza Fest is coming back to the Plaza de Las Cruces this summer with vendors, entertainment and food for the whole family.

The 2022 festival returns for its sixth year after a couple of years on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 N. Main St., will be packed from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

According to a news release, over 40 tequilas will be available to sample. Beer and local taco trucks will be on site as well. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online at TTCFEST.eventbrite.com. General admission is $30 and VIP tickets are $50 online ahead of the event — both for people 21 and up only. Prices go up when purchased at the gate. Designated driver and minor tickets are $20. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free when they are with an adult. Active military members can show their ID at the gate for $5 off the ticket price.

Tickets include admission, access to all entertainment, 10 samples of tequila, a color changing sample cup and mystery items as supplies last. VIP ticket holders will be able to bypass lines and get a taco plate from any food truck’s VIP line.

When not eating or tasting, attendees can enjoy live Lucha Libre wrestling, mariachi music, DJs, lawn games, corn hole, water pong, live art or explore what vendors have to offer.

Participating taco trucks include Green Chile Paddy Wagon, Leo’s Far Out Tacos, Gorditas Doña Maria, El Merendero, La Ristra Express, T-Birds Tacos, Burgers & Quesadillas.

More information can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/downtown-las-cruces-partnership/the-2022-downtown-las-cruces-tequila-taco-cerveza-festival/2623379531268791/.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

