Click here to read the full article. Netflix is celebrating Independence Day weekend with some “Stranger Things.” On July 1, the streamer is debuting the highly anticipated second volume of the smash-hit science fiction series’ fourth season. The much hyped conclusion to the show’s fourth outing will feature two extra-long episodes, including a two and a half hour season finale. Aside from “Stranger Things 4,” Netflix’s big TV offerings for July include “Resident Evil,” an adaptation of the popular Capcom survival horror series. All eight episodes of the series are set to hit July 14. In other fare, the streamer will...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO