ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Social media reacts to absurd Jonathan Davis catch for Brewers against Rays

By JR Radcliffe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g63RS_0gPwxIux00

Jonathan Davis provided a catch-of-the-year candidate for the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning Wednesday , robbing Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena of extra bases and putting his own health at risk in the process.

The outstretched snag included a headfirst finish into the outfield wall, prompting many reactions of awe and concern.

“I was just hoping he wasn't dead at first," Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer said.

Davis stayed in the game but was removed in the third inning with lower back and rib cage discomfort. His departure loomed larger when Jace Peterson — who's mostly played infield this season but checked in to replace Davis and moved to right field — couldn't flag down a two-out bloop double from Taylor Walls that allowed the Rays to take the lead in the fourth.

More Jonathan Davis coverage: Brewers newcomer Jonathan Davis can run 'em down in center field

The 30-year-old Davis arrived to the big-league team 10 days ago as a roster replacement for Lorenzo Cain , who was designated for assignment by the Brewers, and has flashed impressive leather in center field. But this was another level.

Will it indeed live on as one of the greatest catches in Brewers history or fade from memory the way even many top-flight catches have, like Billy McKinney's last year?

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Social media reacts to absurd Jonathan Davis catch for Brewers against Rays

Comments / 5

Related
ClutchPoints

The real reason Freddie Freeman fired his agent after leaving Braves for Dodgers

Three months ago, Freddie Freeman shockingly left the Atlanta Braves to sign a massive six-year $162 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers already boasted one of the best lineups in baseball and added a future Hall of Fame first baseman. Everything seemed to fall into place when the season began. However, the […] The post The real reason Freddie Freeman fired his agent after leaving Braves for Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Son Of Former MLB Star Mark McGwire Reportedly Transferring

Oklahoma infielder Max McGwire, the son of former MLB slugger Mark McGwire, has entered the transfer portal. Matt Zenitz of On3 was first to report the news. McGwire was a top-100 recruit coming out of high school, according to Perfect Game. During his freshman season with the Sooners, McGwire had...
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Mike Trout pointed out that Angels reliever was tipping pitches

The Los Angeles Angels dropped to 36-41 after an 11-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, and Mike Trout seemed visibly frustrated with one of his teammates. Angels reliever Elvis Peguero came on in the sixth inning and gave up four earned runs on two hits and two walks in 0.2 innings. Peguero was tipping his pitches, and cameras caught Trout in center field demonstrating how the pitcher was doing so. Trout was seemingly showing Peguero how to fix the problem.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Mays
Person
Jonathan Davis
Person
Jim Edmonds
Person
Brent Suter
Person
Eric Lauer
Person
Sam Dekker
Person
Lorenzo Cain
Person
Jace Peterson
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Freddie Freeman agent responds to reported reason for firing

Excel Sports Management agent Casey Close responded Wednesday to a report detailing the apparent reason behind Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman’s decision to part ways with Close and the agency. On Wednesday, FOX Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb tweeted that Freeman fired his now-former agents because Close...
MLB
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Beloved Bucks player chooses to become free agent

A beloved Milwaukee Bucks player could be positioned to leave the team. Bobby Portis has declined his $4.6 million option for the 2022-2023 season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on Wednesday. Though Portis has declined his option and will become a free agent, returning to Milwaukee would prove lucrative to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Astros injury update: Latest on Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Peña

A massive collision between Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Peña left the Astros without two of their best players against the Mets. How are they doing now?. The Houston Astros got quite the scare on Wednesday when Yordan Alvarez had to be carted off the field after a collision with Jeremy Peña.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#Tampa Bay
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
Outsider.com

Joc Pederson Stayed Inside During Batting Practice Last Season to Avoid Getting Slapped by Tommy Pham, Former Teammates Say

Just what we needed: Another wrinkle in the Joc Pederson-Tommy Pham fantasy football drama from a month ago. No, I am not kidding whatsoever. Pederson’s former Atlanta Braves teammates – pitchers Tyler Matzek and Josh Tomlin – joined The Chris Rose Rotation this week. They shared their perspective of the long-running feud, which stemmed from a questionable fantasy football move and was ignited with memes sent over a group text.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

New York 3 trade pieces Cashman can use at the deadline

The New York Yankees are going to be active at the trade deadline in a few weeks. With World Series aspirations and a few cautionary situations bubbling before the All-Star break, general manager Brian Cashman has an opportunity to improve his team even further, despite having a luxurious 13-game lead in the AL East.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Manfred reveals when robot umpires will go into effect in MLB

MLB has been making efforts to improve the game, and they are working on one significant tactic to improve things. In a feature story written by ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. published Wednesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred covered a plethora of issues, including pace of play and umpiring. Manfred also shared when he expects the league to introduce the automated ball-strike zone system, more commonly referred to as robot umpires.
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees looking for outfield support at deadline, Orioles could be partner

The New York Yankees can no longer justify rolling with Joey Gallo this season after another horrible month. In June, Gallo hit a putrid .138 with a 26.3% on base rate. On the season, Gallo hosts a .165 average with a 27.6% on-base rate, nine homers, and 18 RBIs. Gallo hasn’t hit a homer since June 17, nine consecutive games. In fact, he’s currently on a nine-game hitless streak, one of his worst stretches of the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Bizarre broken bat freezes Tigers' Baez, gifts Longoria odd hit

You never know what you’re going to see at the ballpark on any given day. During the bottom of the third inning of Wednesday afternoon’s Giants game against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park, Evan Longoria, batting with runners on first and second and one out, shattered his bat while hitting a grounder to shortstop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy