New ORHS principal hired

 3 days ago
Oak Ridge Schools Superintendent Bruce Borcher has announced that Drayton Hawkins has been selected to be the new principal of Oak Ridge High School.

He has served as vice principal at ORHS since last July, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In an open letter to schools' staff and families, Borchers said Hawkins was chosen by a committee of teachers and administrators. He currently lives in Oak Ridge with his wife, Krystal, and his youngest son, Aiden. His oldest son, Drayton Jr. is a resident of Brownsville, Tennessee.

Hawkins is a graduate of Ripley High School, in Ripley, Tennessee, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Tennessee State University, and a Master of Arts degree in Educational Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University, according to the letter. He is currently enrolled in the Doctor of Educational Leadership program at Trevecca Nazarene University. Hawkins is a graduate of the Tennessee School Board Association (TSBA) Prospective Superintendents Academy.

In his 24 years in education, Hawkins has taught seventh-grade students for eight years and worked in administration roles for 16 years. His experience includes serving as an elementary school principal and assistant principal in Haywood and Lauderdale counties, and as a high school assistant principal in Haywood County and Oak Ridge.

In addition, Drayton has served as a fifth- through eighth-grade middle school director in the district office in Haywood County Schools, athletic director for Haywood middle and high schools, and has coached a variety of sports, including middle school boys’ basketball, volleyball, and softball.

Hawkins stated in Borchers' Letter, “I am extremely excited about this opportunity. I look forward to continuing the tradition of academic and athletic excellence at ORHS. I am humbled to be chosen to lead such a prestigious high school and positively contribute to the Oak Ridge community.”

Hawkins fills the role vacated by Garfield Adams, who left Oak Ridge Schools for the Knox County school system, where he will be working as assistant of operations.

IN THIS ARTICLE
