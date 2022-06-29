ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Vance Honeycutt makes Collegiate National Team Training Camp Roster

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

The recognition for UNC freshman outfielder Vance Honeycutt continues.

With the College World Series in the books, USA Baseball has announced the initial roster for the 2022 Collegiate National Team Training Camp . Team USA revealed the names of 50 college players who made the roster to try out for the team, competing in a five-game intrasquad series from June 30-July 4th. The players are the best non-draft eligible in the country.

Of those 50 players, Honeycutt made the list and will compete for a spot as the team travels to Haarlem, Netherlands, to compete in Honkbalweek Haarlem.

Honeycutt is coming off a big first year with North Carolina, earning Freshman All-American honors as the Tar Heels reached the Super Regional round.

He became the first player in program history to have 20-plus steals and 20-plus home runs last season and helped the Tar Heels win the ACC Baseball Tournament. Let’s see if Honeycutt can continue the hot play and earn a spot on the roster.

