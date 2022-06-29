Fishman: Ignoring facts won't benefit community

Council member Caputi’s editorial perfectly captures the extremism among some council members and candidates regarding development, water adequacy, and building heights.

Those in that camp ignore the facts and show little regard for the lack of current development and its negative implications in future years.

This is the sort of big lie propagated by those who cannot accept that measured and appropriate placed (re)development supports our economy, reputation, and brand.

We must ferret out those candidates and members of council that refuse to accept the facts, are shortsighted, and whose leadership is a formula for mediocrity. Instead they prefer to wax eloquently about our world class brand and awards. Championship teams are always seeking meaningful and often bold ways to improve their results.

While our current council can certainly list achievements they have not provided a decisive and cohesive march to maintain our advantages. Given the strong assets we have the marginal changes implemented and proposed are more through individual efforts than team efforts.

Councilwoman Caputi has appropriately challenged the mayor, some council members, and future members to reassess their positions based on facts. I can only hope this resonates with them and the voters in Scottsdale and not the fear tactics of drug cartels and fewer holiday lights because of an increasing short-term rentals.

I strongly encourage the council to determine the right level of development (it can be quantified) to support and improve our tax and service levels in future years particularly given the inflationary environment.