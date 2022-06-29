ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Joker's Law' to go into effect July 1 in Tennessee, giving harsher penalties for hurting police dogs

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. — Starting Friday, July 1, a new law passed in Tennessee means anyone in the state who knowingly assaults a police K-9, or any police animal, could face up to 30 years in prison. Joker's Law was introduced in the Tennessee House last October by State...

American Made
2d ago

same better go for police that shoot citizens dogs and claiming self defense, this countries laws mean nothing unless all are included even our pets

Tonya Copeland
2d ago

the crime should fit the punishment! I feel that's a little too much.I am an animal lover but, a human life is still a step above.( in my opinion)

spook.a.bass
2d ago

Law Enforcement will not be happy until we are under 100% marshall law and Tennessee is a police state.

