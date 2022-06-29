ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American News

Presidential disaster declaration approved for South Dakota following May 12 tornadoes, derecho

By Scott Waltman, Aberdeen News
American News
American News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNdyf_0gPwviAn00

A presidential disaster declaration has been approved for South Dakota following a May 12 derecho that included 16 tornadoes in the eastern part of the state.

The designation will make assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency available to help cover damage or losses in 20 South Dakota counties and two reservations, according to a news release from Gov. Kristi Noem.

The money is for public infrastructure damage caused by the storms. Damage to private property is covered by insurance.

The National Weather Service confirmed 16 tornadoes in eastern South Dakota, but straight-line winds also caused substantial damage.

More: Castlewood Strong! Class of 2022 perseveres after tornado left school in rubble

Castlewood was especially hard hit with dozens of buildings damaged, including the school. An EF2 tornado with winds of about 120 mph knocked down walls and ripped off part of the school's roof.

“This is good news for those in our state who were impacted by this severe weather,” Noem said in the release. “I appreciate FEMA giving us a response. This means FEMA can start providing assistance in a timely manner.”

More: With no gyms due to tornado, Castlewood athletes find new ways to prepare for next season

FEMA funding will be available to help with repairs and recovery in Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Clay, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Roberts and Turner counties. The Flandreau Indian Reservation and the Lake Traverse Reservation in the northeastern corner of the state can also tap federal assistance as a result of the declaration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOga2_0gPwviAn00

More: With no gyms due to tornado, Castlewood athletes find new ways to prepare for next season

Noem wrote a letter to President Joe Biden earlier this month requesting a presidential disaster declaration. In it, she noted the storms resulted in two deaths, winds of more than 100 mph, the temporary closure of roads and highways and that nearly 70,000 utility customers lost power.

Soon, FEMA staff will visit South Dakota to begin assistance efforts, according to the release. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management will be the state agency assigned to help coordinate the assistance.

More: Castlewood School badly damaged by tornado; Noem declares state of emergency

South Dakota still has six open presidential disaster declaration requests for other events and is working with FEMA on those, per the release.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Presidential disaster declaration approved for South Dakota following May 12 tornadoes, derecho

Comments / 1

Related
KELOLAND TV

247 new laws now in effect in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — July 1 is the day that laws passed and signed from the previous legislative session go into effect. This year’s new statutes cover topics ranging from child support to graduation regalia and beyond. Below is a list of every new law now in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn tar spot confirmed in central Iowa

The corn disease tar spot has been confirmed in central Iowa. Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist Alison Robertson says the detection occurred June 29th in a seed company plot in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed in an industry plant disease clinic on the morning of the 30th.”. She...
97.3 KKRC

The Top 10 Most Common Last Names in all of South Dakota

Go anywhere in the state of South Dakota and you'll likely hear some interesting and unique last names. That being said, you'll also find some of the same last names almost everywhere you go in the state. But what are the most common last names in the Mount Rushmore State? Here's a list of the top ten.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Dakota#Fema#Derecho#Politics State#Disaster Management#Weather#Noem#Castlewood#Moody Ro
101.9 KELO-FM

South Dakota may have a drunk driving problem.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — International driver’s education platform Zutobi says South Dakota is in second place on a list of states with the most drunk driving. Zutobi did a study on drunk driving and published an online article with the results. The study found that men suffer more drunk driving accidents than women and that DUI related deaths are on the rise in the United States.
TRAFFIC
Hot 104.7

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota Wednesday Evening

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDRIA, ALPENA, ARLINGTON,. BRIDGEWATER, BROOKINGS, CANISTOTA, DE SMET, EMERY, FLANDREAU,. HOWARD, HURON, LAKE PRESTON, MADISON, MITCHELL, MONTROSE, ORLAND,. PLANKINTON, SALEM, SIOUX FALLS, STICKNEY, WESSINGTON SPRINGS,. WHITE LAKE, AND WOONSOCKET. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS. OF THE...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
voiceofalexandria.com

South Dakota ends fees for concealed carry permits

(The Center Square) - Starting Friday, it will no longer cost money for people in South Dakota to receive their concealed carry permit. Senate Bill 212, passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Kristi Noem, removed the fee. “It will not cost you a penny to exercise your 2nd Amendment...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

23 new cannabis laws in place in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Of the 247 new laws taking effect in South Dakota on July 1, 23 of them deal with the regulation of the state’s burgeoning cannabis industry. Of these 23 laws, 7 apply directly to the possession or use of cannabis, while the rest deal with defining and regulating the industry.
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

Nebraska student visiting every community in South Dakota

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seth Varner is visiting all 310 communities in South Dakota. He’s already covered over 200 so far, and made his way to Aberdeen Wednesday. Varner is a student at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. In 2020, he decided to visit every community in Nebraska. In 2021, he covered Iowa. Now, he’s making his way through the Mount Rushmore State.
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Active cases over 3,000; Hospitalizations down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by two in South Dakota from the previous week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,938 people have died during the pandemic, up two from 2,936 the previous week. The deaths were two men. New deaths were reported in the 70-79 (2) age range.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gowatertown.net

First West Nile virus mosquito pool of the season detected in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Health has confirmed the first West Nile virus mosquito pool of the season has been detected in Brown County. State officials urge the public to take simple steps to protect themselves and their families against West Nile, which can cause fever, headaches, rash, swollen lymph nodes, and muscle and joint aches.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
deadlinedetroit.com

Climate change is already drawing migrants to Michigan. How some of the state is preparing

Climate change-induced migration to Michigan has already begun, and how the state is and ought to be preparing is the subject of a recent Crain's article. The business publication tells the stories of a handful of people who in recent years fled wildfires, drought and flooding in the western and southeastern U.S. for Michigan's Upper Peninsula and the city of Holly. The Upper Midwest and Canada are among regions "expected to remain livable the longest." Two of the climate migrants interviewed say they were drawn to Michigan specifically for its plentiful freshwater, while others, research suggests, are likely to develop relocation plans based on their connections to an area and its cost of living.
sdpb.org

Farmer starts oatmeal company after feeling cheated by commodity crops

Most South Dakota farmers grow and sell commodity crops like corn and soybeans, which they sell to processors. But a Brown County farmer has decided to cut out the middleman. Taylor Sumption and his brothers farm oats just north of Aberdeen. They recently decided to package, store and distribute oatmeal at a new facility built near the farm. They’re selling the oats online and in a few grocery stores.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Crowds gather to honor local Marine killed in Osprey crash

ST. ONGE, S.D. — On June 8, 2022, an MV-22 Osprey based at Camp Pendleton in California crashed into the desert, killing all five Marines on board. All five were based at Camp Pendleton and assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor (VMM) Squadron 364. One of those Marines was 21-year-old...
SAINT ONGE, SD
sdpb.org

Group seeks statewide vote to make abortion legal again in South Dakota

A healthcare advocacy organization wants South Dakota voters to decide on the right to legal abortion with a potential constitutional ballot measure. If placed on the ballot and passed, the proposal from Dakotans for Health would reverse the state’s near total ban on abortion. The proposed language says the...
American News

American News

408
Followers
1K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy