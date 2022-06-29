Peoria Unified superintendent gets 50% merit pay

Peoria Unified School District Superintendent Jason Reynolds will be receiving at least 50% of his performance pay based on goals that were set by the governing board last September.

“I just want to say how proud I am of all our teachers, support staff, administrators, parents and students for all they have done this year,” Reynolds said at the July 23 governing board meeting. “It has been a really challenging year and they have worked so hard to make sure we are creating and providing a safe and caring and engaging learning environment in our schools every single day.”

Reynolds will receive about $8,150 in merit pay because in the last year he has accomplished two of four goals — increased student enrollment from the 100th day of the 2020-21 school year to the 100th day of the 2021-22 school year by 2%, as well as developed and implemented the strategic plan reset by May 31, 2022.

The third goal involved the district’s climate survey, which examines seven climate questions that are answered annually by students, staff and parents. The goal was to meet or exceed the standard set on five out of seven climate questions as measured by the district climate survey.

The district met or exceeded the standard on only question.

The fourth goal was to increase student performance in each of the assessment categories or meet the goal increase in nine of 12 assessment categories.

This fourth goal could not be addressed yet as all student achievement data is not yet available. As soon as that data is available, the fourth goal will be brought to the board for consideration, Reynolds said.

“Through the goal process we also recognize we have some continued work to do in both how we develop the goals and as we build relationships with our parents, students and staff members as we create a positive learning environment,” Reynolds said.

