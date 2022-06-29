ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kyrie Irving's future with Nets not set just yet?

By Originally posted on
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q3wr4_0gPwtk0f00
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving opted in to his contract. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

It will take a cultural “reset” for Kyrie Irving to succeed with the Nets, ESPN’s Adrian Wojanrowski said in an appearance on “Get Up” Wednesday morning (video link).

Irving opted in to his $36.9M salary for next season, ending speculation that he might consider free agency, but his decision doesn’t seem to have settled anything in Brooklyn. Wojnarowski stated that rival teams will continue to monitor the Nets’ situation to see if they will consider trading Irving, either during the summer or once the season starts.

Woj also said the organization needs Irving and Kevin Durant to become team leaders heading into free agency and help develop a plan for next season. Brooklyn has important decisions to make on a number of free agents, most notably Nic Claxton and possibly Patty Mills.

Appearing on the same show, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed that Nets owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks won’t accept a continuation of the atmosphere that surrounded the team this season. He added that the permissive approach the Nets have taken with Irving over the past three years factored in to extension talks.

“It wasn’t just about how Kyrie treated the vaccine mandate; it was about how he treated his teammates and how Kyrie Irving treated his coaches,” Windhorst said. “So part of this renegotiation wasn’t just gonna be about a contract extension. It was gonna be about a renegotiation of the way the team operated. And, by the way, this wasn’t a Kyrie Irving issue. The team gave Irving all of this leverage as the way they operated over the past three years.”

Windhorst noted that there’s an urgency that goes beyond Irving’s message of “see you in the fall” when he announced his opt-in decision. He stressed that Irving needs to engage with management now and prove that he’s able to move beyond the “status quo” that resulted in a first-round playoff sweep.

There’s more on the Irving situation:

  • In a separate clip, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps called Irving’s extension negotiations an “acrimonious process” and debated with Windhorst on whether a deal with the Lakers involving Russell Westbrook and draft compensation could eventually become an option.
  • The Lakers were considered the leaders in the effort to work out a sign-and-trade for Irving, but the Mavericks, Heat and Sixers investigated their options as well, Shams Charania of The Athletic said in an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" (hat tip to Clutch Points).
  • Irving posted a video Tuesday with his first comments since deciding to opt in, relays Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “This is a great moment in my spiritual path, being present enough to understand that it’s not me doing all this. At this point I’m being pushed in certain directions,” Irving said, adding, “You can’t be afraid to make mistakes, in private or out in the open. The mistakes that you do make, you’ve got to learn from them.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Hornets release statement on Miles Bridges' domestic violence arrest

The commencement of 2022 NBA free agency is just hours away, and one of the more intriguing names who fans and experts have been monitoring in rumors is Miles Bridges. TMZ reported late Wednesday that Bridges is now facing felony domestic violence charges after he was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. According to an ESPN report, the Los Angeles Police Department haven't released details on the charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Warriors, Donte DiVincenzo agree to two-year, $9.3M deal

Given the Warriors’ cap situation and the numbers reported by Charania, it appears the club will use a portion of its taxpayer mid-level exception to complete the signing. DiVincenzo was a full-time starter on the Bucks team that won a championship in 2020-21, averaging 10.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 3.1 APG on .420/.379/.718 shooting in 66 games (27.5 MPG) during that regular season. However, a major ankle injury sidelined him for most of the postseason and for a chunk of the ’21-22 campaign.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hoops Rumors

Mavericks, JaVale McGee agree to three-year contract

The Dallas Mavericks have been adding some size this offseason. After trading for big man Christian Wood earlier this month, Dallas is set to sign journeyman veteran center JaVale McGee to a three-year contract, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The deal is a three-year, $20.1M agreement, and the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Have The Package To Land Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving, NBA World Would Be Shocked By Brian Windhorst Reporting On Latest Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers have been given a massive lifeline in the 2022 offseason. After missing the Playoffs in embarrassing fashion last season, the Lakers might be in a position where they have no assets on the team to improve but they can still manage to pull off some serious business due to unfortunate situations around the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kyrie Irving’s true feelings on Kevin Durant’s trade request from Nets

While most of us were busy preparing for the frenzy of NBA free agency, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant took it upon himself to throw us a wild curveball. Just hours before free agency opened, news broke of KD’s desire to be traded away from the Nets. This is despite the fact that his good buddy Kyrie Irving previously opted to pick up the player option of his deal with the Nets for the upcoming season.
NBA
The Spun

Breaking: Kevin Durant Will Be Traded From The Nets

Kevin Durant's days in Brooklyn appear to be over. According to multiple reports, the All-NBA forward has requested a trade out of Brooklyn. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Nets are working with Durant on finding a suitable trade destination for the longtime star. Durant's decision to request a trade...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nets#Espn
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Favorite emerges to acquire Jae Crowder in trade

A favorite has emerged in the pursuit of Jae Crowder should Phoenix choose to trade him, according to a report. John Gambadoro, a longtime host on 98.7 FM Phoenix and excellent source on Suns news, tweeted on Wednesday about the Crowder situation. Gambadoro said that the Miami Heat are the favorite to land Crowder in a trade.
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Suns, Damion Lee agree to one-year deal

The Suns have signed Damion Lee to a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Lee will receive a minimum-salary contract, per NBA.com’s official transactions log. Lee, 29, went undrafted out of Louisville in 2016. He made his rookie debut with the Hawks in 2017-18, first signing a...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Hoops Rumors

Forward Juan Toscano-Anderson to sign with Lakers

Free agent forward Juan Toscano-Anderson , who just won a championship with the Golden State Warriors, has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, agent Erika Ruiz told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The terms of the contract were not disclosed. As Haynes details, Toscano-Anderson went undrafted out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Raptors sign Otto Porter Jr. to two-year deal

On the heels of winning a championship with Golden State, free agent forward Otto Porter has agreed to a two-year deal with the Raptors, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, who reports that the second year of Porter’s new contract will be a player option. Porter, 29, averaged...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy