Winners declared in contested Illinois primaries

By Ron DeBrock
 2 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — Winners have been determined in Illinois' contested primaries on Tuesday. All vote totals are provisional. With ballot counts at 95 to 100 percent complete, depending upon the race, winners in Tuesday's primaries...

Bailey will face Pritzker this fall

State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, was projected to be the winner of the Republican primary for governor on Tuesday night. By 8:30 p.m., The Associated Press had projected that Bailey, a southern Illinois farmer who frequently sparred with Gov. J.B. Pritzker over COVID-19 protocols, appeared to be headed toward victory over a field of Republicans that included Richard Irvin, Gary Rabine, Paul Schimpf, Max Solomon and Jesse Sullivan. Bailey received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump on Saturday. Pritzker easily defeated his challenger Beverly Miles. Pritzker and Bailey will square off on Nov. 8.
New Illinois effort sharing crime-gun data

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois has launched a new program to help investigate gun crimes. Crime Gun Connect will digitize gun records, making it easier for law enforcement agencies to trace crime-gun records. "To solve crimes committed using firearms, we are turning more and more towards technology and increasing information sharing opportunities to help expand the reach and coordination of law enforcement agencies and the justice system," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "ISP created a portal that has grown over the years into a one-stop-shop where law enforcement can get intelligence for crime-gun related enforcement, and now includes...
June hotter, drier than usual

CHAMPAIGN — June temperatures in Illinois were above normal with a prolonged heat wave mid-month, according to Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford at the University of Illinois’ Illinois State Water Survey. The rainfall was below normal for June.
Illinois' main export is the power ballad

Dear Illinois, I can't fight this feeling anymore. It's time to bring this ship into the shore, and throw away the oars. We sailed on together. We drifted apart. But I know, if the world turned upside down, I know you'd always be around. Your hands build me up when I'm sinking. The search is over. You were with me all the while. After all the rain, I will be the flame. I did it all for the glory of love. Now my life has meaning. But Illinois, you have an image problem. On paper your chief exports include machine parts, medication, corn, pumpkins and dump trucks. In the nation's imagination, your exports are dysfunction, casserole as pizza, Blues Brothers cover bands, Cubs hats and Kanye West. The main export of Illinois is  - the power ballad. Soaring. Emotive. Majestically corny. Songs named "Right Here Waiting for You" and "The Search is Over" and "The Glory of Love" and "You're the Inspiration." Songs by homegrown cornerstones such as Styx, REO Speedwagon, Chicago, Richard Marx and Earth, Wind & Fire. Even Cheap Trick and The Smashing Pumpkins have dabbled.
Hoots spoil River Dragons' party

ALTON - Put the champagne on ice, at least for one night. The Alton River Dragons were on the cusp of qualifying for the Prospect League playoffs. A win Friday over O'Fallon would have clinched the first half title of the Prairie Land Division.
