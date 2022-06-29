Winners declared in contested Illinois primaries

Dear Illinois, I can't fight this feeling anymore. It's time to bring this ship into the shore, and throw away the oars. We sailed on together. We drifted apart. But I know, if the world turned upside down, I know you'd always be around. Your hands build me up when I'm sinking. The search is over. You were with me all the while. After all the rain, I will be the flame. I did it all for the glory of love. Now my life has meaning. But Illinois, you have an image problem. On paper your chief exports include machine parts, medication, corn, pumpkins and dump trucks. In the nation's imagination, your exports are dysfunction, casserole as pizza, Blues Brothers cover bands, Cubs hats and Kanye West. The main export of Illinois is - the power ballad. Soaring. Emotive. Majestically corny. Songs named "Right Here Waiting for You" and "The Search is Over" and "The Glory of Love" and "You're the Inspiration." Songs by homegrown cornerstones such as Styx, REO Speedwagon, Chicago, Richard Marx and Earth, Wind & Fire. Even Cheap Trick and The Smashing Pumpkins have dabbled.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO