Detroit police say 6 total arrests were made for weapons, assault, resisting arrest during fireworks

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a person of interest after two people were shot outside of a Detroit liquor store. Person of interest in Detroit liquor store shooting | Credit: Detroit Police Department Detectives say they would like to speak with the person of interest who was in the area at the time of the shooting. The incident happened on Monday, June 26, at about 4:28 a.m., in the parking lot of the Big B Liquor store located in the 5200 block of Trumbull. According to police, the suspect fired shots, striking a 24-year-old woman who was sitting inside a red Jeep Cherokee and a 26-year-old man, who was standing outside of the vehicle. The suspect fled the scene. The two victims were privately conveyed to a local hospital and were released after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone recognizes this person of interest or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO