East Ridge, TN

Parkridge Begins Construction on Freestanding Emergency Room Inside Jordan Crossing

By Contributed Article
eastridgenewsonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParkridge Health System held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for the construction of a new emergency room located at 495 Camp Jordan Parkway in East Ridge. As a satellite location of Parkridge East Hospital, the facility will be located off I-75 and will be the southernmost access point to emergency services...

www.eastridgenewsonline.com

WDEF

Details of the major stadium/development project announced today

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Developers unveiled their plans for the old industrial area along the River on Chattanooga’s west side. The first phase is a $350 million project which include multi-family housing, office space and public recreation. The anchor will be a new $79,5 million multi-use stadium which the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

CHI Memorial Metabolic and Bariatric Care

Dr. Shah joined us in the studio to talk about Bariatric Surgery available through CHI Memorial. They are hosting zoom seminars for people to learn more information and ask a questions. You can schedule that by calling their office at 423-899-1000. CHI MEMORIAL METABOLIC AND BARIATRIC CARE. 7405 Shallowford Road,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO July 4th Holiday Weekend Safety Reminder

In anticipation of this weekend’s July 4th festivities, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer the following safety reminders to ensure the citizens of Hamilton County enjoy a safe and meaningful holiday. The safe discharge of fireworks is allowed for residents who live within the unincorporated...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga residents respond to new stadium announcement

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced Wednesday that on Thursday, June 30 at 11 a.m., a press conference will be held regarding the future of the Wheland Foundry and old U.S. pipe site property. He said over 100 acres will be developed for new office spaces,...
chattanoogacw.com

Mixed community reaction for anticipated new Lookouts stadium at Wheland Foundry site

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the last two decades, Chattanooga baseball fans have come to see the Lookouts play at AT&T field. But now, the city has plans for a new stadium. The old Wheland Foundry site in south Chattanooga will soon be the new home of the Chattanooga Lookouts, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger revealed at the Hamilton County Commission meeting on Wednesday.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Community members asking for help fixing Roane County road

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Roane County community asked elected officials to step in and help repair a stretch of road after months of disrepair. Airport Rd. leads from Rockwood to the top of the mountain on the north side of Interstate 40 and makes life easier for the people who live near it.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

McMinn County Mexican restaurant earns lowest score

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A dozen violations at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week’s health inspection reports. The McMinn County restaurant earned a 74, which is just above failing. Mexi-wing, 112 N. White Street, Athens — Grade: 74, Follow-up Grade: 93. The inspector writes the person...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Friday, July 1st

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Cleveland’s Freedom Celebration highlighted by the biggest fireworks display in Cleveland history will be Monday night, July 4th. The fireworks begin at 9:15 PM. Presented once again by Mount Olive ministries, the...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

New Stadium Plan will be revealed tomorrow

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – County Mayor Jim Coppinger ended today’s Commission meeting with a bang. He revealed a major announcement that is coming on Thursday and it’s a big one. Leaders will announce plans for a new development at the U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry site that will include a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cash Canyon Road closed by truck over the rails

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has shut down a road along the Tennessee River because of a crash. A semi-truck has overturned in the 1700 block of Cash Canyon Road on gone over the railing. No one was hurt in the wreck. But...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

TDEC Announces $1.8 Million In Loans For Hamilton County Water Improvements

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Commissioner David Salyers announced five loans totaling $1.8 million for the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority to improve water infrastructure. The loans are among seven approved by the Tennessee Local Development Authority, with loans for the Town of Smyrna and Trezevant...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for July 1

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. No number assigned- 1509 Tombras Avenue- Unconscious Person- Police located a man sleeping in the area of the splash pad. He was checked for warrants and sent on his way. 22-009184- 6500 Ringgold Road- Unconscious Person/DUI- Charles Witt...
EAST RIDGE, TN
mcnewstn.com

County Commission approves Food City retail tax incentive package

Jasper, Tenn. – In a vote that has been brewing for a few months, the County Commission voted to extend a tax incentive program to Food City this week. The 10-year program allows Food City to pay a structured property tax that is reduced to only the portion that is paid to the school district while the rest is deferred. Food City, which has already received considerations from the Town of Kimball, contends that the tax consideration is a small fraction of the year one investment that the development will bring to the area. Opposition to the incentive stems from concern over the equity of treatment of existing retailers that were not beneficiaries of such tax incentives. Verbal commitments for tax breaks for existing businesses have not been ironed out. The commissioners finally voted 13-1 to extend the tax break to Food City to encourage the construction of the supermarket on Main Street in Kimball.
KIMBALL, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for July 5

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, July 5. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Brandy Ashley aka/Bowman – Possession Meth/Resale, Possession Fentanyl, Fail to Appear. Tanner Burk – Shoplifting over $1,000. Aaron Clark – Simple Possession Meth/Alias...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

BoatUS expects 'tsunami" of boaters on the 4th

CHATTANOOGA, TN. — Record-high gas prices have many boaters throughout the country saving and waiting for Independence Day to get out on the water, which could result in one of the busiest on-water holidays in decades. Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS), a national advocacy, services and safety group, is advising boaters to be prepared and boat safely.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Man Survives Being Struck by Train in Hixson

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man in Hixson was injured after he was struck by a train according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Police responded to the 5400 block of Longview Drive near the former Earth Fare Supermarket on Hixson Pike after 8:30 PM Wednesday evening where they found a 54 year old man who had been struck.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

