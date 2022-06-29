ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a shopping expert – how I find items for less than $5 at Walmart through clearance

By Karina Mitchell
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A SHOPPING expert revealed his tricks on how to find amazing bargains at Walmart by looking through clearance items.

Some of the bargains cost less than $5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PoSMR_0gPwrxJI00
TikToker Superunsexy posted a video on his channel on how to snag bargain deals in the clearance section of Walmart Credit: TikTok/Superunsexy

TikTok user Superunsexy has more than 108,000 followers and regularly posts videos on his channel highlighting clearance finds.

This video he shared from a week ago has generated hundreds of likes.

In it, the Houston, Texas man goes through several items that shoppers can find at Walmart for less than $5 after significant markdowns.

He starts off by saying the area where handbags and hair accessories are displayed is frequently overlooked.

The TikToker pointed to a rack of silk scrunchies sold in bundles of two.

He says they regularly go for $10 a pack, but were marked down to just $3.

He then highlighted a headwrap for $3.50 and an array of hats, including one in a dull gold hue.

He said there were "so many and they are only $3."

Next he ventured over to a display of scarves, which he said were only $3.50, marked down from $9.50.

Then he marched over to the pocketbook section.

They were regularly priced at about $17, but Superunsexy said "they are scanning for $4 - there are so many of them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elzWV_0gPwrxJI00
These scarves were all marked down to just $3.50 from $9.50 Credit: TikTok/Superunsexy

And he said not to forget the dark sunglasses on sale for a $1 steal.

He then added: "There is so much on clearance in this section and I was just walking out before I saw this behind me."

At which point he pointed out an end cap marked at $5 which was full of hair accessory items and entire kits marked down for just $2.

A few users posted comments.

Joesieamador11 said, "But I go and there's nothing."

To which nbr565 replied, "Yeah well shipping is the full price."

Kauchnotqa0 just said, "Ty super."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TLbdN_0gPwrxJI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7k4m_0gPwrxJI00

Here's more on finding big savings at Walmart.

Plus, more ways to save and stretch your dollar further.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EhcI6_0gPwrxJI00
Everything on the end cap was in a section marked $5 but all the items were marked down to just $2 Credit: TikTok/Superunsexy

