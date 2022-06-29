ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a gardening pro – how to help plants grow with garbage from your bathroom

By Stephanie Harper
 2 days ago
IS it possible for plants to actually grow with the help of garbage?

It turns out gardening can be made so much simpler using an item you might think you should immediately throw away.

Tom Hilton, the director of hydroponic specialists from National Greenhouse, revealed a tip about toilet paper rolls Credit: Getty
Tom says toilet paper rolls can be used to grow plants in an exceptionally healthy way Credit: Getty

Cardboard paper towel rolls are typically tossed into the wastebasket without a second thought.

But setting them aside for garden improvements could actually be a more resourceful use for them.

Tom Hilton, the director of hydroponic specialists from National Greenhouse, talked to Express about what gardeners and plant lovers should do.

He revealed that cardboard toilet paper rolls are brilliant alternatives that can be used in place of plant pots or module trays.

He explained: “Toilet paper rolls have made for perfect biodegradable seedling pots long before TikTok jumped on the bandwagon."

Gardeners on TikTok have turned the use of toilet paper rolls into somewhat of a trend.

“Transplanting seedlings from pot to pot as they grow can be a delicate task, where you don’t want to risk damaging the fragile roots and therefore reducing your harvest,” he continued.

The first step is to line the cardboard toilet paper rolls in rows on whatever surface you choose.

If you want the roots to establish themselves properly, the row creation process is necessary for drainage.

After that, you’ll fill each tube with multipurpose compost that’s completely peat-free.

Next, you’ll want to push your soil down into the tubes – but not so hard that the seeds get compacted.

Press one large seed or two smaller seeds of your preference directly on top.

Following this method provides plant roots with the necessary amount of space they need to blossom.

