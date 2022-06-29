ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

CHP’s July 4th ‘maximum enforcement’ campaign starts Friday

By The AV Times Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia Highway Patrol officers will be ramping up patrols on highways and roads in Los Angeles County starting Friday, to catch drunk and drug-impaired drivers as part of the agency’s annual Fourth of July crackdown. The agency’s “maximum enforcement period” will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, July 1,...

