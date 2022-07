PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Bloomington man was sentenced Tuesday to 50-years in prison for a fatal shooting in the Twin-Cities almost four years ago. A jury in February convicted Jordyn Thornton, 22, of first-degree murder for shooting-to-death Trevonte Kirkwood in the 1300 block of North Oak Street in Bloomington in October 2018. It was an unprecedented year for homicides in McLean County, with the State’s Attorney’s office winning murder convictions in each of the 11 cases.

3 DAYS AGO