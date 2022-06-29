ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest trespasser near Mar-a-Lago

By Scott Sutton
 2 days ago
Police in Palm Beach arrested a 53-year-old man Wednesday after they said he was trespassing near Mar-a-Lago.

Capt. Will Rothrock said that officers responded to a trespass complaint at 1100 S. Ocean Blvd. just before 11:30 a.m.

Police made contact with the suspect, Donald Cleveland, who was arrested after officials said he was warned about trespassing.

Palm Beach police said they were in the process of towing his vehicle, a Hyundai sedan, when a suspicious package was discovered.

Officers reached out to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for assistance evaluating the suspicious package. The package was later determined to not be a hazard.

Police did not elaborate on what prompted them to believe that the object was suspicious.

Adjacent roads were closed, but all area roadways are now back open.

It is unclear if former President Donald Trump was at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the incident. Trump typically spends much of the summer at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Donald Trump
