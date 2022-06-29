ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Does Mariah Carey Really Feel About Nick Cannon's Ever-Growing Family?

By Kathryn Cook
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey's A-list love story sadly didn't pan out the way they may have hoped for in 2008, when they married, per Brides. During their time together, they had two kids— twins Monroe and Moroccan. Cannon and Carey separated in 2014. They officially filed for divorce in 2016....

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Feelings About Nick Cannon’s Newest Babies On The Way Revealed

Nick Cannon, 41, confirmed he is expecting his eighth child in January. It is also reported he is expecting his ninth, making it hard not to wonder what his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, 52, and the mother of his first two children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, thinks of his busy baby-making schedule. Fortunately, a source close to the Queen of Christmas filled HollywoodLife in on exactly that. “Mariah has been very tight-lipped when it comes to her feelings about Nick’s love life because she doesn’t even want to go there. Nick can do what Nick wants to do and as long as he is always there for Monroe and Moroccan, Mariah will continue to keep her opinion about his personal life to herself,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Mariah moved on from their split “a long time ago.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Brittany Bell
People

Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris Files for Divorce from Wife Rainbow

Kenya Barris is ending his marriage to his estranged wife, Dr. Rania "Rainbow" Barris, after being together for more than 20 years, PEOPLE has confirmed. The black-ish creator filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 1, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Martin Lawrence Reveals That He And Jamie Foxx Almost Made A “Shenehneh & Wanda” Movie

Martin Lawrence and Jamie Foxx were two of the biggest comedians in the 1990’s. They were both known for their comedic range and ability to play different characters, with Foxx showcasing his skills on In Living Color, and Martin on his own sitcom Martin. Two of their more popular characters, Wanda and Shenehneh were fan favorites and in a recent interview, Martin Lawrence revealed that the two characters were supposed to have a movie together.
MOVIES
urbanbellemag.com

Da Brat Wishes LisaRaye McCoy Would Stop Airing Out Their Issues in Interviews

LisaRaye and Da Brat have had public fallouts. Da Brat and LisaRaye have an interesting relationship. In fact, most know that the siblings have clashed quite a bit publicly. One of the most notable dark times in their relationship happened after Brat confirmed her romance with Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart. Da Brat would later say she was afraid to be open about her love life. And she thought that she’d have to deal with a lot of ignorance. In the end, many have been supportive of Brat and Judy’s relationship. However, LisaRaye was offended after she had to find out about the situation on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moroccan
hotnewhiphop.com

Abby De La Rosa Trolls Nick Cannon At The Club On Fathers Day: "He Don't Pull Out"

Father's Day is a big occasion for almost every person blessed with the title of "dad," although for Nick Cannon, it's likely one of his busiest days of the year. The 41-year-old is a father of seven (though his youngest, Zen, passed after a battle with cancer late last year), and it was previously made widely known that he and model Bre Tiesi – who shared a heartfelt tribute to her baby daddy on IG earlier – were expecting their first child together, marking Cannon's eighth.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Mariah Carey Facing $20 Million Lawsuit Over “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey’s Diamond certified holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has her facing a $20 million lawsuit for copyright infringement. In a motion filed on Friday (June 3) in a New Orleans federal court, songwriter Andy Stone claims that Carey and her co-writer Walter Afanasieff created a “derivative” variation of his song without permission. Stone’s song bearing the same name but drastically different lyrics and instrumentation was released by Vince Vance and the Valiants in 1989—five years before Carey’s chart-topping single dominated the Christmas season. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone,...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Feels Hopeful About Having A Successful Relationship After Failing At Monogamy: 'We’re Gonna Figure It Out'

Nick Cannon has not been deterred by his past failed relationships. The television host, who has five different baby mamas, recently opened up about still trying to find the one despite his multiple unsuccessful ventures into monogamous unions. “I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships,” Cannon told radio host Shelley Wade of 94.7 "The Block" after she broached the topic of whether the proud papa would ever marry again. NICK CANNON'S LATEST BABY MAMA BRE TIESI FLAUNTS GROWING BABY BUMP IN CROPPED BLOUSE“But God ain’t done with me,” the Drumline actor — who was previously married to...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Janet Jackson Reveals What People Still Get Wrong About Her

Janet Jackson has been in the public eye since she was just a child, and nearly five decades later, she still feels there are things about her that are misrepresented. The 56-year-old singer opens up in a new interview with Essence, revealing what people still get wrong about her to this day.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Bre Tiesi Defends Her Relationship With Nick Cannon As Actor Prepares For More Children: 'I Don't Understand Why Everyone Is So Concerned'

Even though Nick Cannon is expecting multiple children this year — Bre Tiesi is about to give birth to the actor's eighth child, while Abby De La Rosa is also expecting more kids with him — Tiesi doesn't feel weird about the situation. "I'm not really opinionated in other's people business. That's not really my thing," she told Entertainment Tonight after she was asked how she felt about having a children with Cannon, who already shares many kids with multiple baby mamas. "When it first started happening I was just like, 'I don't understand why everyone is so concerned. Like,...
CELEBRITIES
People

Tom Holland Lovingly Reacts to Girlfriend Zendaya's Vogue Italia Cover

Tom Holland is in awe of Zendaya's latest magazine cover. The 25-year-old actress is featured on the cover of Vogue Italia's latest issue. After she proudly shared images from the photo shoot on Instagram — with the caption, "Such a dream shooting this cover, thank you so much @vogueitalia for having me✨" — Holland, 26, took the opportunity to leave a loving comment.
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy