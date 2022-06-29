ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Truth About The Prison Where Ghislaine Maxwell Is Expected To Spend The Next 20 Years

By Callie McGuire
 2 days ago
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault. After being convicted of sex trafficking, Ghislaine Maxwell finally got a prison sentence on June 28. According to The Guardian, the former British aristocrat was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping Jeffery Epstein recruit and groom young girls from 1994 through...

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

