The Oakdale Cemetery recently added a new addition to the mausoleum with a new columbarium placed next to it on Thursday morning. While the Oakdale Cemetery is a 50+-acre plot of land that holds many of the resting places of many in Crookston, it also contains a columbarium for people that had chosen to be cremated after their death. The current columbarium in the cemetery’s mausoleum is almost full and won’t be able to take many more additions. “Our old one is just about full, but I didn’t want to wait and make people go through the suffering of losing a loved one more than once, that’s enough,” Oakdale Cemetery President Lester Wilkens explained. “So, with that one just about full, we had to act, and it took about a six-month lead time to get it because of the demand.” Wilkens explained that the new columbarium is an improvement over the last one as while the current one holds 48 niches, the new one can hold up to 100 and can hold two people to a niche, and the whole thing can hold up to 425.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO