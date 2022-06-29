ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenbush, NY

WATCH: Hochul talks guns after task force meeting

By Johan Sheridan, Mikhaela Singleton
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OuUhN_0gPwnGMt00

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul convened the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns. She’s set to deliver remarks at 1:30 p.m., once the task force meeting concludes.

The task force, first announced during Hochul’s 2022 State of the State address, met at the New York State Intelligence Center in East Greenbush. The Rensselaer County town is also home to the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association , the organization representing Second Amendment rights in the recent Supreme Court decision scuttling concealed carry restrictions statewide.

Watch the full press conference:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Times Square a Gun-Free Zone Under NY's Overhauled New Handgun Rules

New York’s legislature approved a sweeping overhaul Friday of the state’s handgun licensing rules, seeking to preserve some limits on firearms after the Supreme Court ruled that most people have a right to carry a handgun for personal protection. The measure, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul after passing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady Republicans call for removal of Black Lives Matter mural

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In 2020, the city of Schenectady joined other municipalities across the state and country by painting the phrase “Black Lives Matter” outside of city hall on Jay Street. Albany painted similar mural on Lark Street. The city spent around $13,000 according to a FOIL request by the Schenectady Republican Committee. Now, that […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
FL Radio Group

NY Legislature Passes Proposal to Add Equal Rights Protections to State Constitution

A resolution has passed in New York enshrining equal rights into the state constitution. This amendment would add ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy to the list of protections against discrimination. The resolution will need to pass again next legislative session before going to voters for final approval.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Greenbush, NY
East Greenbush, NY
Government
County
Rensselaer County, NY
Rensselaer County, NY
Government
CBS New York

New York state cracking down on unlicensed marijuana vendors

NEW YORK -- New York state legalized recreational marijuana last year but has yet to allow licensed dispensaries to sell it beyond medical use.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, that hasn't stopped all kinds of unlicensed vendors from popping up all over the city, and now the state is trying to crack down.If you've walked through Washington Square Park recently, you've likely noticed more people openly smoking pot, and you've also maybe seen vendors, who have set up tables selling everything from gummies to joints and weed candies."I got two joints, $10. Yeah, one for my mom as a souvenir," one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsChannel 36

N.Y. Gov. Hochul convenes extraordinary session of Senate and Legislature

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- At 2 a.m. Friday morning, New York lawmakers convened for an extraordinary session of the legislative body under the duress of Gov. Kathy Hochul. The governor wants lawmakers to consider new ways to tighten the state's gun laws after the Supreme Court struck down New York's concealed carry law. The previous law needed people to say why they needed to carry a concealed pistol, and without "proper cause" could not be allowed to do so. The Supreme Court ruled that the "proper cause" restriction was unconstitutional.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
104.5 The Team

Gov. Hochul Announces New York State Police Seized More Than 600 Guns

Within the first six months of 2022, New York State Police seized 98 percent more guns than the prior year. Governor Kathy Hochul released the figures during a recent press conference. Following a meeting of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns at the New York State Intelligence Center in East Greenbush, Gov. Hochul, who just won the Democratic primary for Governor, spoke about the increase in seizures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Second Amendment#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Interstate Task Force#Nexstar Media Inc
96.1 The Eagle

Are Water Balloon Fights Illegal In New York State?

As the weather starts warming up and you are looking for a fun way to cool down, just be careful of how you decide to cool down. Growing up with two older brothers one of my favorite ways to cool down was to have squirt gun fights and throw water balloons at each other. Getting splashed with ice-cold water was a real treat on those hot, humid, summer days.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
96.1 The Breeze

New Ban For Airbnb In New York State

There is policy that is now in effect that will limit a few options people have when they look to rent an Air BnB. The changes were in place and have now been extended permanetly. According to reports:. Airbnb will continue to bar “disruptive parties and events,” including open-invite gatherings....
POLITICS
iheart.com

More Details on Possible NYS Gun Bills

More details have been released about the bills state lawmakers will consider tomorrow, now that the state's strict limit on concealed carry permits have been overruled by the Supreme Court. Spectrum News reports permit applicants may be required to get 15 to 20 hours of training and more thorough background...
POLITICS
urbancny.com

The Onondaga Nation, in Unprecedented Land Back Moment, Regains 1,023 Acres of the Land Stolen by New York State

The Onondaga Nation will recover more than 1,000 acres of forest lands in the Tully Valley through an historic agreement with New York State and the federal government. This property, identified for restoration and preservation as part of the Onondaga Lake Natural Resource Damages and Restoration process, will now be returned to the care of the Onondaga Nation.
ONONDAGA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Special legislative session to be held Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a proclamation calling lawmakers back to Albany for a special session on Thursday. This comes after the Supreme Court deemed New York State’s concealed carry law unconstitutional because it required proper cause to carry a handgun outside a person’s home. Lawmakers like Amy Paulin have already announced […]
ALBANY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy