There’s nothing quite like exploring the great outdoors on horseback, visiting places you wouldn’t otherwise experience while bonding with one of the world’s most intelligent and graceful animals. Several places in New Mexico and El Paso, Texas, offer opportunities to enjoy nature with the company of a horse through trail riding, wilderness pack trips, carriage rides, and more. Trail riding is a great activity for the whole family and usually doesn’t require any previous riding experience.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO