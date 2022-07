World of Warcraft's next patch will add two major changes to how certain goods and services are sold in Azeroth, introducing region-wide commodities and a new trade channel. As revealed in a forum post, patch 9.2.7, which is currently being tested on the game's public test realm, will make selling consumable items like herbs, gems, and potions on the in-game auction house a region-wide affair, rather than a server-specific one. Blizzard notes that how the auction house functions or looks won't be changing, but that the region-wide change will result in "way more buyers and sellers" for certain commodities. Many other items, like armor and weapons, will still be server-specific.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO