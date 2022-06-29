ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Peter Swanson

advantagenews.com
 2 days ago

Peter Thomas Swanson, 26, son of Robert and Barb (Kochan) Swanson, died...

www.advantagenews.com

advantagenews.com

Ronald Harrington

He was Born October 30, 1948, the son of Finis and Hassie (Kirkpatrick) Harrington. He married Saundra "Sandy" Lacy on December 13, 1980, at the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church in Fairview Heights and she preceded him in death in 2011. Ronald retired after 20 of service in the US Army....
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Kathleen Engdale

Kathleen Marie (Murphy) Engdale, 79, died at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto. She was born on September 14, 1942 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of the late Daniel J. Murphy Jr. and Marie C. (Schmidt) Murphy. She graduated from Bishop DuBourg High School in...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Meda Miller

Meda Christina Miller, 105, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor. Born March 12, 1917 in Eldred, IL, she was the daughter of Crit and Minnie (Rathgeber) Shaw. She married Andrew A. Miller on June 9, 1943 in St. Charles, MO. He preceded her in death on February 23, 1979. Meda began working for Montgomery Ward when it opened and retired in 1982 after 25 years of service. She volunteered her time as a foster grandparent at Lovejoy Elementary School in Alton for several years. As a foster grandparent through Senior Services Plus, Meda logged five hours a day at the school, reading to the children and assisting them with their math problems and other classwork. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Godfrey. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Arthur, Lawrence and Luther Shaw, and three sisters, Ada Weller, Mary Klass, and Freda McCartney. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Glenn Halemeyer

Glenn A. Halemeyer, 80, of Dorsey, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 5:39 pm, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on February 21, 1942, in Golden Eagle, Illinois, the son of Charles “Carl” and Nellie Halemeyer. Glenn graduated from Brussels Community High School...
DORSEY, IL
advantagenews.com

Roger Georgewitz

Roger Allen Georgewitz, 77, died at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital. He was born March 31, 1945 in Alton the son of the late John H. and Jennie (Weber) Georgewitz. He was the bookkeeper for Georgewitz Contracting for 47 years. On July 30, 1982 in Godfrey, he married Edie Lane and she survives. Also surviving are one son, Justin Georgewitz of Godfrey, IL, two brothers, Richard Georgewitz (Donna) of Alton, Dennis Georgewitz of Seattle, Wash, one sister, Nancy Williams of Godfrey and one sister in law, Brenda Georgewitz of Jerseyville. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Georgewitz and one sister, Marilyn Frederick. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Robert Cheek

Robert Lynn Cheek, 66, died at 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at his residence. He was born October 6, 1955 in Alton the son of the late James Darwin Cheek and Linda (Lyles) Cheek of Jerseyville. He worked in construction for many years. On April 2, 1977 in Jerseyville, IL he married Catherine “Cathy” (Fritz) and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Samantha Doolin (Ryan) of Brighton, two sons, Kory Cheek (Lisa) of Wesley Chapel, FL and Erik Cheek of Shipman, two grandchildren, Addison and Quinn Doolin, one brother, Jimmie Cheek (Becky) of Kane and four sisters, Kathy Tilton (Mike) of Godfrey, Darlene Cox (Bobby) of Godfrey, Marlene Cheek of Jerseyville and Stacy Chonos (Chris) of Wisconsin. Besides his father he was preceded in death by one grandchild, Raelyne Cheek and one brother, Mike Cheek. Robert, “Lynn”, was an avid fan of Cardinal’s baseball and loved spending time with his children Kory, Eric and Samantha, as well as his grandchildren, Raelyne, Addison and Quinn. He was the keeper of dance bags and cell phones at many of his grandchildren’s dance recitals and took pride in his role as their taxi service to and from school. No services are scheduled at this time. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Jeanne Gaines

Jeanne Reilley Gaines, age 96, passed away on June 29, 2022, at Evelyn’s House BJC Hospice in Creve Coeur, MO after a brain cancer diagnosis. She was born September 3, 1925, in Alton, the daughter of Harvey and Clara (Bank) Reilley. She was married to William Gaines, who preceded her in death.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Peggy Bratten

Born October 11, 1940 daughter of the late Edward and Jeanette Bickmore. Passed at River Crossing of Edwardsville on June 30, 2022. Married to Chuck Bratten for 63 1/2 years. Grandchildren: Daniel Bratten, Gavin Keck and Grace Keck. Great Grand Child: Millie Bratten. Siblings: Carol Dehner (Robert, deceased), Glen Bickmore,...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Bonnie Stemm

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Bonnie L. Stemm, 88, passed away at 11:10 am on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 3, 1933, in Alton, IL to Clarence and Loraine (Suellentrop) Huber. She married Gerald R. Stemm...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Grafton fireworks launch tonight

The traditional Independence Day celebration of fireworks in Grafton will be held tonight at dusk, and according to the town's mayor, will be a celebration much like other years. Mike Morrow tells The Big Z if you are looking for a place to watch the show from, your first option may be to head towards the lighthouse.
GRAFTON, IL
advantagenews.com

River Dragons drop holiday weekend opener, 10-9

SAT, 6:35 - Alton vs. O'Fallon (15-14) SUN, 5:35 - Cape Girardeau (MO) @ Alton. The Prospect League's first half schedule will wrap up on Monday (July 4), and the first-place teams in each of the 4 divisions will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 playoffs. Going into the weekend, the first place teams were: Alton, Danville, Quincy, and Chillicothe (Ohio).
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Registration open for 25th annual Great Futures Golf Classic

The Boys & Girls Club of Alton is hosting the 25th annual Great Futures Golf Classic at the Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park on Friday, August 25th. Individual players and teams are invited to play, and registration is now open. Spokesman Al Womack told the Big...
ALTON, IL
#Peter Thomas#John Thomas#St Mary Catholic Church
advantagenews.com

River Dragons comeback falls short in Indiana

-0- The Alton River Dragons rally fell short Wednesday night in Terre Haute, Indiana. REX Baseball jumped out to a 10-0 lead and then held on for the 10-9 win in Prospect League baseball. The River Dragons rally included a 7-run 7th inning. Alton dropped to 16-and-11 while Terre Haute improved to 17-and-9.
advantagenews.com

Madison County Clerk race still too close to call

The Primary Election in Madison County saw one of the closest races in recent memory on the Republican ticket. Linda Andreas of Maryville appears to have defeated Godfrey’s Mike Walters by just 175 votes in the race for County Clerk. But that may not be the final total, as the election results cannot be certified for a couple of weeks.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Township supervisor recommends electric aggregation

About 83% of Wood River Township residents are part of the electric aggregation agreement in place there. They are saving money on their bill, according to Wood River Township Supervisor Mike Babcock, who says it’s not too late for them to get in on the savings. Your browser does...
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Partial closure of US 67 through Alton starts Tuesday

If you travel US 67 between 20th Street (College Avenue) and 3rd Street in Alton, you’ll need to find another route starting Tuesday. Illinois American Water is announcing a full closure of that stretch of highway, with a few exceptions for a couple of restaurants along the route, as the sewer separation project continues.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

U.S. Steel announces plans to sell blast furnaces, union says hundreds of jobs will be lost

U.S. Steel is announcing plans to sell and repurpose the blast furnaces at its Granite City Works. The company has signed a Non-Binding Letter of Intent with nearby SunCoke Energy. According to information provided by U.S. Steel, SunCoke would acquire the two blast furnaces at Granite City Works and build a 2-million-ton granulated pig iron production facility.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

MCT breaks ground on new administration building

With the scoop of a shovel, construction on a new Madison County Transit administration building has begun. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the MCT Base of Operations facility in Pontoon Beach this week. The new building will consolidate all administrative staff, currently spread out over four aging structures, into a single, secure facility.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

