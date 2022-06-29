ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Alert: R. Kelly, who used music superstardom to subject young fans to systemic sexual abuse, sentenced to 30 years in prison

manisteenews.com
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly,...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Defends R. Kelly Following 30-Year Prison Sentence: 'He Didn't Kill Anyone'

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison in a New York federal court on Wednesday (June 29) after being convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges last September. Judge Ann Donnelly’s sentence was welcomed by his victims, with one woman who was sexually abused by the R&B singer when she was 17 years old calling it a “special but hard day.” But not everyone is happy with the decision.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Cops Arrest Baby’s Dad in Killing of NYC Mom Pushing Stroller

Police have arrested a man for the killing of a young mom who was shot in the head while walking her 3-month-old baby in a stroller in New York City this week. A senior law enforcement official confirmed the arrest to The Daily Beast, identifying the suspect as the baby’s father. Police have not officially released the name of the man, who was apprehended by United States Marshals and the New York Police Department Fugitive Task Force.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State

Comments / 0

Community Policy