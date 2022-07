It’s no marketing gimmick that pretty pink rose quartz is known as a “love” crystal. Natural substances have been used for physical, spiritual, and emotional healing for thousands of years. The earth’s stones are believed to hold all kinds of different properties to harness positive energies and ward off bad vibes. So what does rose quartz have to do with love? Why is everyone so adamant about getting their hands on citrine to help them manifest? It all comes back to the ancient system of chakras. Rose quartz correlates to the heart chakra, aka the energy center for love, while citrine connects with the powerful solar plexus chakra. In fact, there are tons of crystals for each chakra to help keep your energy in check.

