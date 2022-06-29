ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

DDOT Reroutes for 11-Clairmount Effective 6-29-2022

Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17vWVC_0gPwleQd00

Temporary detour: 11-Clairmount

Due to the closure of the Junction bridge over I-75 during construction, a portion of 11-Clairmount is being temporarily rerouted onto Toledo and Clark.

The Clairmount eastbound reroute is:

Fort, right on Clark, left on Toledo, right on Junction to resume regular route

The Clairmount westbound reroute is:

Junction, left on Toledo, right on Clark, left on the northbound I-75 Service Drive, right on Scotten, right on Fort, to the regular route layover

Affected stops

For the following detoured bus stops, the alternative boarding/alighting location is stop 2676 – Westbound Fort farside Scotten:

  • Stop 291 – Westbound Fort farside Clark (11-Clairmount service only; 19-Fort is unaffected)
  • Stop 3343 – Westbound Fort farside McKinstry (11-Clairmount service only; 19-Fort is unaffected)
  • Stop 2572 – Westbound Fort farside Morrell (11-Clairmount service only; 19-Fort is unaffected)
  • Stop 104 – Northbound Junction farside Fort
  • Stop 125 – Southbound Junction farside I-75 Service Drive (located on bridge)
  • Stop 2568 – Eastbound Fort farside Junction (11-Clairmount service only; 19-Fort is unaffected)
  • Stop 2574 – Eastbound Fort farside Ferdinand (11-Clairmount service only; 19-Fort is unaffected)

For the following detoured bus stops, the alternative boarding location is stop 5329 – Northbound Junction farside Toledo:

  • Stop 5396 – Northbound Junction farside I-75 Service Drive
  • Stop 5394 – Northbound Junction farside Porter
  • Stop 5319 – Northbound Junction farside Christiancy
  • Stop 7907 – Northbound Junction farside Vernor

For the following detoured bus stops, the alternative boarding/alighting location is a temporary bus stop located on eastbound Toledo nearside Morrell:

  • Stop 5330 – Southbound Junction farside Toledo
  • Stop 7908 – Southbound Junction farside Vernor
  • Stop 5320 – Southbound Junction farside Christiancy
  • Stop 5395 – Southbound Junction farside Porter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Traffic
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ddot#Ddot Reroutes
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan

154
Followers
465
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit, Michigan

Comments / 0

Community Policy