DDOT Reroutes for 11-Clairmount Effective 6-29-2022

Temporary detour: 11-Clairmount

Due to the closure of the Junction bridge over I-75 during construction, a portion of 11-Clairmount is being temporarily rerouted onto Toledo and Clark.

The Clairmount eastbound reroute is:

Fort, right on Clark, left on Toledo, right on Junction to resume regular route

The Clairmount westbound reroute is:

Junction, left on Toledo, right on Clark, left on the northbound I-75 Service Drive, right on Scotten, right on Fort, to the regular route layover

Affected stops

For the following detoured bus stops, the alternative boarding/alighting location is stop 2676 – Westbound Fort farside Scotten:

Stop 291 – Westbound Fort farside Clark (11-Clairmount service only; 19-Fort is unaffected)

Stop 3343 – Westbound Fort farside McKinstry (11-Clairmount service only; 19-Fort is unaffected)

Stop 2572 – Westbound Fort farside Morrell (11-Clairmount service only; 19-Fort is unaffected)

Stop 104 – Northbound Junction farside Fort

Stop 125 – Southbound Junction farside I-75 Service Drive (located on bridge)

Stop 2568 – Eastbound Fort farside Junction (11-Clairmount service only; 19-Fort is unaffected)

Stop 2574 – Eastbound Fort farside Ferdinand (11-Clairmount service only; 19-Fort is unaffected)

For the following detoured bus stops, the alternative boarding location is stop 5329 – Northbound Junction farside Toledo:

Stop 5396 – Northbound Junction farside I-75 Service Drive

Stop 5394 – Northbound Junction farside Porter

Stop 5319 – Northbound Junction farside Christiancy

Stop 7907 – Northbound Junction farside Vernor

For the following detoured bus stops, the alternative boarding/alighting location is a temporary bus stop located on eastbound Toledo nearside Morrell: