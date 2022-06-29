DDOT Reroutes for 11-Clairmount Effective 6-29-2022
Temporary detour: 11-Clairmount
Due to the closure of the Junction bridge over I-75 during construction, a portion of 11-Clairmount is being temporarily rerouted onto Toledo and Clark.
The Clairmount eastbound reroute is:
Fort, right on Clark, left on Toledo, right on Junction to resume regular route
The Clairmount westbound reroute is:
Junction, left on Toledo, right on Clark, left on the northbound I-75 Service Drive, right on Scotten, right on Fort, to the regular route layover
Affected stops
For the following detoured bus stops, the alternative boarding/alighting location is stop 2676 – Westbound Fort farside Scotten:
- Stop 291 – Westbound Fort farside Clark (11-Clairmount service only; 19-Fort is unaffected)
- Stop 3343 – Westbound Fort farside McKinstry (11-Clairmount service only; 19-Fort is unaffected)
- Stop 2572 – Westbound Fort farside Morrell (11-Clairmount service only; 19-Fort is unaffected)
- Stop 104 – Northbound Junction farside Fort
- Stop 125 – Southbound Junction farside I-75 Service Drive (located on bridge)
- Stop 2568 – Eastbound Fort farside Junction (11-Clairmount service only; 19-Fort is unaffected)
- Stop 2574 – Eastbound Fort farside Ferdinand (11-Clairmount service only; 19-Fort is unaffected)
For the following detoured bus stops, the alternative boarding location is stop 5329 – Northbound Junction farside Toledo:
- Stop 5396 – Northbound Junction farside I-75 Service Drive
- Stop 5394 – Northbound Junction farside Porter
- Stop 5319 – Northbound Junction farside Christiancy
- Stop 7907 – Northbound Junction farside Vernor
For the following detoured bus stops, the alternative boarding/alighting location is a temporary bus stop located on eastbound Toledo nearside Morrell:
- Stop 5330 – Southbound Junction farside Toledo
- Stop 7908 – Southbound Junction farside Vernor
- Stop 5320 – Southbound Junction farside Christiancy
- Stop 5395 – Southbound Junction farside Porter
