The Keep Store, a new refillery to reduce plastic consumption | Community Voices

Springfield firefighters will get some extra training in the weeks ahead. A building located in the 700 block of East Vine Street is slated for demolition to make way for Springfield Clinic’s new lab facility. The building was donated to the Springfield Fire Department for use until it is torn down, and the Fire Department is making full use of it until then.
Folks who want to celebrate Independence Day with pyrotechnics have a couple of options in Springfield. Fireworks displays will be happening at the following locations:. July 3, North Mansion Block, 9:30 p.m. July 4, Knights Action Park, 9:30 p.m. Safety experts and city officials says fireworks are best left to...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Teamsters Local 916 is condemning the planned closure of Decatur Ambulance Service by Hospital Sisters Health System. The closure, which is scheduled for September 1, will result in 40 workers losing their jobs and five retirees losing their health care benefits. “This is an attack...
June 30, 2022 – Independence Day in Decatur will be full of a ton of great activities for the entire family thanks to the Decatur Park District. Take a look below for just a few of the numerous activities:. Staley Run, White and Blue: The Route begins at Overlook...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Sista Girls and Friends held a graduation for students in their pre-apprenticeship program. The program focuses on youths who want to join an apprenticeship or union but may not know how to. Classes help the students to prepare for tests and to expect during an apprenticeship.
Re-establishing a business in a 157-year-old building brought several challenges and delays, but Casey Claypool’s family was prepared to conquer the adversity in order to get the Doc’s Off 66 Soda Fountain and Pharmacy Lounge doors back open to the public in Girard. “We were bound to have...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Sangchris Lake State Park has a new trail map. This map will help anyone who wants to take part in hiking, hunting and other outdoor activities. The new map is a complete digital map of the park.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield announced that several roads are closing this weekend ahead of 4th of July celebrations and will remain closed for several hours The city’s Levitt AMP Springfield concert series and the fireworks that are a part of the show resulted in the closure of Capitol Avenue between Second […]
Jacksonville Correctional Center is paying close attention to its water this morning. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that legionella was found in one of the prison’s main water sources on Monday. According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, there are no positive cases of Legionnaire’s Disease inside the prison at...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture kicked of a $58.1 million investment into the historic state fairgrounds. According to a release from the state, from road projects and new roofs to structural repairs on prominent buildings, the construction projects are overseen by the Capital Development Board. “For...
After being listed last week at the medium level due to a drop in positive cases, Sangamon County returned to the higher designation. The county reported a one percent rise in positive cases in the past seven days and three deaths. The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook,...
Morgan Kaplan and Andrew Maynerich are the directors of “Newsies,” at the Springfield Muni. The spoke to Community Voices about how the pandemic influenced their decision to direct the musical. They also shared how they became interested in musical theatre and what audiences can expect to see at a performance of “Newsies.”
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Krekel’s Custard officials said business owners need to be on the lookout for a “scammer” who came through their restaurant. In a Facebook post, officials stated a man tried to scam them out of $40 last Friday. “He ordered a soda and paid with a $50 bill,” they explained. “…our employee […]
JULY 1: Music by Gracia Harrison and Off the Wall. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. JULY 1: Games, activities. Fireworks at dusk. JULY 2-3: Parade 7 p.m. Saturday. Music 3:30 and 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks, 9:30 p.m. Sunday. 1700 Recreation Drive. Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza. JULY 4: Knight's Action Park....
June 28, 2022- The Richland Farmer’s Market is currently being held every Tuesday from 3 pm to 6:30 pm, and will continue through September. The market is hosted by Richland Student Farms and being held at Bistro Five Thirty Seven restaurant, on Richland’s campus. Patrons are invited to stop by the restaurant, as the Bistro will be open for service. The restaurant will start serving appetizers and drinks at 5 p.m., and the full menu will be available at 6 p.m.
No one is hurt after a fire that heavily damaged a building housing the Little World International Food Market on South MacArthur in Springfield. The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on the second story of the combined commercial and residential building. Two people got out of the building before firefighters arrived, but a language barrier made it difficult for first responders to determine if others will still inside. Even as crews battled the flames, both levels of the building were searched and no other occupants were found. Three dozen firefighters responded to the scene and contained the fire to the second story.
Illinois’s top fire safety official has announced his retirement. State Fire Marshal Matt Perez says he will retire, effective Thursday, after seven years in that position and a total 37-year career in public safety. Perez is credited with developing programs to help fire departments obtain more vehicles and equipment, to bolster programs for volunteer firefighters, and to provide more help for physical and mental health hazards that firefighters face.
Comments / 0