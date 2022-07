The Weld County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men suspected of defrauding a local business out of nearly $30,000 worth of steel. It happened the afternoon of June 24 at a steel business located in unincorporated Weld County north of Greeley. The owners of the business told deputies that a man he knew as George Smith of George's Construction had made four significant rebar purchases during the past several weeks. The purchases were made over the phone with a credit card and the material was picked up by another man, known to the business as Carlos Martinez. The purchases, totaling $27,000...

