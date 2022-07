Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:49 a.m. Thursday, June 30, on Old Road 30 and CR 300N, near Warsaw. Drivers: Aaron Marshall, 38, CR 600W, Warsaw; Christi Ziebarth, 49, CR 400E, Warsaw. Ziebarth said she was reaching for something and rear-ended the vehicle ahead of her driven by Marshall. Damages up to $10,000.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO