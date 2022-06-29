ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Carbondale police: Man accused of breaking into vehicle found still inside

By Amber Ruch
KFVS12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a vehicle burglary on Tuesday, June 28. Gerald D. Stroud, 37, of Vergennes, was arrested for burglary to motor...

KFVS12

Suspect charged with murder in Williamson Co. stabbing

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was charged with murder in connection with a Williamson County stabbing. Nathan Clark, 57, from Colp, Ill., was arrested and has been charged with first degree murder. According to a release from Illinois State Police, officers found a man with stab wounds while...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Carbondale man arrested in connection with shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a shooting on June 26. Terrill A. Walker, 44, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed habitual criminal and terroristic threats. According to Carbondale police, they responded...
KFVS12

Police searching for man wanted in several counties, multiple charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man wanted in several counties on theft and other charges. Andrew P. Lowery, who lists addresses in Brookport and Kevil, is wanted in McCracken, Livingston and Carlisle Counties. Lowery is wanted in Paducah...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Home search nets two arrests for outstanding warrants

On Wednesday afternoon, a pair of McCracken County men were arrested on outstanding warrants following the search of a home. Detectives with the Paducah Police Department said they served a warrant at a home on Greer Street where 26-year-old Liwan Martin and 20-year-old Quandarius Jones were found at the residence with outstanding warrants.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Paducah PD: 2 arrested after crack cocaine, other drugs found in home

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two McCracken County men face charges after an investigation by the Paducah Police Department’s Drug Unit. Liwan Quantae Martin, 26, of Westbrook Boulevard, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second offense), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces – second offense), second-degree possession of a controlled substance and failure to wear a seat belt.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Missing Bollinger Co. woman found safe

Officials are expecting record highs of travelers for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. Couple charged with murder in Cape Girardeau Co. A couple in Cape Girardeau County were charged with the murder of Jessi Wilfong, who went missing in late May. Major Case Squad activated for missing Bollinger Co....
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Couple charged with murder in Cape Girardeau Co.

A woman who went missing out of Bollinger County has been found safe. Record number of travelers expected for holiday weekend. Officials are expecting record highs of travelers for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. Major Case Squad activated for missing Bollinger Co. woman. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
wfcnnews.com

Suspect wanted following morning stabbing in Colp

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Authorities in Williamson County are investigating after an early morning stabbing was reported in the community of Colp. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police are currently investigating. Police say the call came in around 6:45 a.m. at two different locations on Johnson and Ferguson Streets.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Bartley Charged with Driving While License Suspended

While on patrol in Carmi, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop that ended with the arrest of 44 year old Michelle Bartley of 711 Marguerite Street. On June 26th at around 1:35 PM, Capeheart observed a red Chevy van stopping at a stop sign at the intersection of Stewart and Burrell Street that had only one working tail light which was on the right side of the vehicle. While behind the vehicle, the Deputy stated that the left brake quick working as well. Capeheart then initiated a traffic stop and informed Bartley that the brake lights weren’t properly working, in which Bartley said she knew that they sometimes don’t work properly. At that time a male passenger got out of the vehicle, and hit the brake light and it came back on. Capeheart then ran Bartley’s information through dispatch and was informed that her driver’s license had been suspended. After informing Bartley of the suspended license, she was placed under arrest. Bartley was then transported to the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. She paid bond and was released. The vehicle was towed by Don’s Bumper to Bumper. A court date for Bartley has been set for August 2nd at 9:00 AM.
CARMI, IL
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person is in custody after a deadly shooting in Williamson County late Wednesday night. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired within a home in southern rural Williamson County on Wednesday June 29 about 10:50 p.m. When...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken County pair facing Ballard drug charges

Two McCracken County residents were arrested on Ballard drug charges Thursday night. Deputies stopped a vehicle on US 60 and officers said K9 Kony alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search allegedly uncovered a large quantity of methamphetamine and several items related to drug trafficking. The investigation led to...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Man wanted after running from police on I-55 at 133mm

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after running from police on Interstate 55. According to an alert from the Perry County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday, June 30, the man was last seen running from police at the 133 mile marker. They said he is possibly armed.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Federal grand jury in Paducah indicts three men on gun offenses

According to the indictments, a federal grand jury in Paducah returned three indictments in May, charging three men with firearm offenses. The grand jury indicted 43-yer-old Shaun Powers of Hopkinsville on charges of illegal possession of a machine gun, 30-year-old Cleve Nedd, Jr. of Hopkinsville, charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and 22-year-old Anthony Jones of Indianapolis, Indiana, on charges of engaging in the business of dealing firearms and illegal possession of a machine gun.
PADUCAH, KY
wrul.com

Stolen Wallet Reported in Norris City

A Norris City woman called the White County Sheriff’s Department to report the theft of her wallet. On June 25th, Deputy spoke with Adrienne Johnson who stated that she attended a ballgame in Norris City on June 22nd and had left her wallet in the center console of her vehicle. Johnson said that she left her car unlocked but she was sitting only 40 feet away watching the game. Johnson stated that on the morning of the 23rd, she had noticed that her wallet was gone. She said there was no money in the wallet but there was a credit card along with her driver’s license in it. Johnson called to cancel the credit card but wanted to make the report due to concerns about identity theft due to her ID being taken.
NORRIS CITY, IL

