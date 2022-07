For several months now, President Joe Biden's administration knew conservatives on the Supreme Court were likely preparing to overturn federal abortion rights. Now that the court has actually done it, it’s stunning to see the administration’s impotent response. For all intents and purposes, the White House seems to be waving the white flag on federal abortion rights, offering little to no solutions to ensure the right is upheld. And many Democrats are irritated.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO