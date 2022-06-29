ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ben & Jerry's owner sells its Israeli business

By Asher Notheis, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owner of Ben & Jerry's has deserted its Israeli business a year after the ice cream company said it would discontinue sales in portions of Israel. Unilever announced Tuesday it had sold its Ben & Jerry's business interests in Israel to Avi Zinger, the owner of Israel-based licensee American Quality...

MIDDLE EAST

