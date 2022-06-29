R. Kelly receives 30-year prison sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hudson County Pharmacist Sold Fake COVID-19 Vaccination CardsMorristown MinuteHudson County, NJ
NYC 20-Year-Old Mom Shot Point-Blank Pushing Infant: Suspected IntentionalBridget Mulroy
Complete Student Loan Forgiveness for Nearly 5,000 NJ Borrowers Defrauded by Corinthian CollegesMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Weekend in Washington Heights: Join locals for Forest Fitness at Fort Tryon ParkAnthony PayeroNew York City, NY
Death row inmate executed after Supreme Court denies attempt to stay sentence
The state of Arizona executed Frank Atwood, 66, via lethal injection Wednesday morning for the first-degree murder of 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in 1984.
Hillary Clinton rips Clarence Thomas: 'He's been a person of grievance’
Hillary Clinton got personal with her disparagement of Justice Clarence Thomas on Tuesday, sniping that her former law school classmate was always a man of "resentment, grievance, [and] anger."
White House sparks backlash after saying high gas prices guard 'liberal world order'
The White House's messaging on elevated gas prices continues to provoke frustration from consumers.
Parents of R Kelly girlfriend react to his sentencing
An Atlanta family embroiled in the scandal surrounding R. Kelly are reacting to his sentencing Wednesday in New York Federal Court. He is sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Federal prosecutors recommend R. Kelly be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison
Federal prosecutors in New York recommended that disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison, citing his "decades of crime" and a "callous disregard for the very real effects that his crimes had on his victims," according to a sentencing memorandum filed Wednesday.
FOXBusiness
What is R Kelly's net worth?
Before his 30-year sentence on Wednesday for racketeering and sex trafficking convictions, R Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, was one of the biggest R&B singers throughout the 90s and early 2000s, earning a multimillion-dollar fortune. However, years of legal problems eventually whittled down R Kelly's personal net worth....
Ghislaine Maxwell’s wealthy ex lovers and why they’re suddenly being used in the courtroom
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys are seeking to recast the disgraced British socialite as a devoted stepmother and a loving wife in the lead-up to sentencing for child sex abuse convictions later this month.Central to this makeover is the portrayal in a 77-page sentencing submission of her relationships with two wealthy, successful men and their children that were ruined by the stigma of her years-long association with Jeffrey Epstein. In the filing released late on Wednesday, attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote that Maxwell’s “life after Epstein” in the early 2000s was that of a committed partner to Ted Waitt, the billionaire philanthropist...
Cops Arrest Baby’s Dad in Killing of NYC Mom Pushing Stroller
Police have arrested a man for the killing of a young mom who was shot in the head while walking her 3-month-old baby in a stroller in New York City this week. A senior law enforcement official confirmed the arrest to The Daily Beast, identifying the suspect as the baby’s father. Police have not officially released the name of the man, who was apprehended by United States Marshals and the New York Police Department Fugitive Task Force.
thebrag.com
R. Kelly victims ask for rapper to be sentenced for life
After federal prosecutors asked for R. Kelly to be imprisoned for 25 years, the rapper’s victims have asked that he be sentenced for life. R. Kelly’s victims have implored the courts to sentence the rapper to imprisonment for life. On Thursday, federal prosecutors in New York demanded a...
Boosie Badazz Tweets In Outrage About R. Kelly’s 30-Year Prison “Death Sentence”
Boosie Badazz is really disappointed with R. Kelly's prison sentence and went to Twitter to share his thoughts.
'They had him. They had the weapon.' Five years after her brother's murder, one Chicago woman surprisingly learns justice will never come.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- 2017 was a cruel year for Tina Lyles. That June, she said, "Someone called me and told me something had happened to Quinton," Quinton Flowers was her 19-year-old son. He was an aspiring musician. She adopted him when he was just 4 years old. That day in...
musictimes.com
Lil Tjay Shooter Shot, Dragged Into Escape BMW by Accomplice Before Arrest [Details]
The man accused of shooting and robbing popular Bronx rapper Lil Tjay was also shot during Wednesday's bloody incident at an Edgewater retail mall, according to a police report. The botched robbery attempt also involved an accomplice, who was also shot. The two tried to escape despite their wounds, but...
thesource.com
Bill Cosby Assault Witness Caught Lying On Stand
Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old. A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.
Ghislaine Maxwell 'Should Start Naming Names' to Shave Years off Sentence
Ghislaine Maxwell could still "shave off significant time" from her 20-year jail sentence if she co-operates with the F.B.I, a lawyer told Newsweek.
R. Kelly, Ghislaine Maxwell Prison Sentence Disparity Cited by Twitter Users
"Both are obviously terrible, but it's clear who should have received the heftier sentence here," one Twitter user commented.
Former Trump staffer calls alleged source of wild limo ride story a liar
A former Trump administration staffer is casting aspersions on the stated source behind shocking accounts of former President Donald Trump grabbing at the steering wheel of his presidential limousine and reaching for the neck of his head of security on the day of the Capitol riot.
Nipsey Hussle's shooting death was planned, jury told
A Los Angeles district attorney told a jury Nipsey Hussle's fatal shooting was premeditated by the man charged with killing the Grammy Award-winning rapper outside his clothing store three years ago.Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said during his opening statement Wednesday that there's “no doubt” Eric R. Holder knew in advance that he would kill Hussle. The prosecutor described the sequence of events, including a conversation about “snitching,” before Hussle's shooting death in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where both men grew up and the rapper was helping revitalize. Two others were wounded in the shooting.“He clearly thought about...
Biden hits new low in polls
President Joe Biden dropped to a new low in terms of poll numbers.
Chilling jail call captures disgraced scion Alex Murdaugh laughing that he’s ‘allegedly done illegal stuff’
Chilling audio has captured disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh laughing that he has “allegedly done illegal stuff” in a jailhouse phone call with his surviving son – one year on from the still-unsolved double murder of his wife and son.In the phone call, part of a trove of jailhouse calls obtained by The State, Mr Murdaugh is heard speaking to his adult son Buster Murdaugh from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, where he has been holed up since October on a string of financial fraud charges.Buster is heard acknowledging that his father has done “illegal...
Alleged Bloods gang members arrested for using fire clean-up service to extort similar NYC businesses
A group of alleged Bloods gang members were arrested Tuesday for using a fire clean-up business to extort other companies in the industry, according to federal prosecutors.
