Public Safety

French Court Finds 19 Men Guilty for 2015 Paris Terrorist Attack

By Alice Tecotzky
 2 days ago
After a high-profile trial that spanned nine months, a French court has convicted 19 men of terrorism offenses for the 2015 Paris attack that killed 130...

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

