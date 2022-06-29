French Court Finds 19 Men Guilty for 2015 Paris Terrorist Attack
After a high-profile trial that spanned nine months, a French court has convicted 19 men of terrorism offenses for the 2015 Paris attack that killed 130...www.thedailybeast.com
After a high-profile trial that spanned nine months, a French court has convicted 19 men of terrorism offenses for the 2015 Paris attack that killed 130...www.thedailybeast.com
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.https://www.thedailybeast.com/
Comments / 0