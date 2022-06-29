ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A new chapter in Los Angeles

By Julie Castle
bestfriends.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike so many other things in our changing world, lifesaving is about meeting the moment. Even if your goal hasn’t changed, the path to get there often does, so meeting the moment can mean changing course. But the road to achieving no-kill in every shelter and every community...

bestfriends.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Saurabh

3 of the best Taco trucks in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. With residents from all over the world, Los Angeles County is renowned for its multicultural population. The individuals who live here also bring their local delicacies, which enriches the county's food culture and makes it more vibrant than ever before. The highest number of any racial group in Los Angeles County is Hispanic, which makes up 47.98% of the total population. Therefore, it should not be surprising that Mexican cuisine predominates in both high-end restaurants and on the county's streets.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Montebello : Best 7 PLaces to visit in Montebello, CA

"Montebello, a historic community of 62,000 people, is located in the San Gabriel Valley region of Los Angeles County." This Los Angeles suburb was once an agricultural center. It is now a gateway city that offers many parks and recreational opportunities. It is centrally located and has easy access to other cities as well as the beaches.
MONTEBELLO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mission Hills, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
West Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
NBC Los Angeles

How Close Is LA County to the Return of Indoor Mask Rules?

An increase this week in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 raises the possibility that indoor mask rules will return in Los Angeles County, where the figure has see-sawed over the past few weeks, public health officials said Thursday. As of Thursday, there were 808 COVID-positive patients in county...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
westsidetoday.com

New Brazilian Restaurant a ‘Hidden Gem’ in Culver City

Sexy Beans, a new member of the Brazilian contingent of the Los Angeles restaurant scene, has opened for business in Culver City using the ghost kitchen Culver City Cuisine. Culver City Cuisine is located at 5660 Selmaraine Drive. The new concept sells feijoada, Brazilian rotisserie chicken, and picanha plates through the ghost kitchen and you have your choice of picking up, doing a take-out order or ordering delivery.
CULVER CITY, CA
WEHOville.com

Ruth Williams laid to rest at Mount Sinai

Community Celebration to take place Saturday, July 2nd, at 11am, @ Plummer Park. Ruth Forster Williams was laid to rest this morning, Friday, June 1st, at Mount Sinai Memorial Park. Family and Friends and many community members were in attendance to show their final respects. Williams passed after a series of strokes left her in a coma. She was 84 years old.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LA County joining new High Desert Corridor agency

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will have the county join a new High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency to identify critical funding and facilitate the continued planning, development, and construction of the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor project.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#City Council#Best Friends
luxury-houses.net

This $16,500,000 Stunning Home in The Highly Coveted Hills of Bel Air has An Automotive Inspired Intelligible Shell

The Home in Bel Air is an unique residence in the highly coveted hills of Bel Air has an automotive inspired intelligible shell and was CNC milled from digital design now available for sale. This home located at 1254 Roberto Ln, Los Angeles, California; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kirby Gillon (Phone: 310-729-9977) & Bryce Lowe (Phone: 424-303-1751) at Compass for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Bel Air.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Where to Actually Eat on Catalina Island This Summer

On a clear enough day from just about any vantage point with real elevation around Los Angeles, the coastline of Catalina Island is visible out in the Pacific. The wavy outline of the 22-mile-long island hovers just below the horizon, calling to those on the mainland the same way it has for centuries. As part of an archipelago of islands that cluster off the western edge of the United States mainland, Catalina is a unique, inviting place with a deep history that winds back through the Civil War, past the earliest Spanish and Portuguese sailors, to early Tongva people, who are said to have lived on what is technically named Santa Catalina Island more than 8,000 years ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Where Safe and Sane fireworks are allowed in LA County

LOS ANGELES - Fourth of July is just around the corner. With that being said, don't forget to check your local ordinance to determine what's allowed and what isn't when it comes to lighting up some fireworks for America's birthday. Under California Health and Safety Code Fireworks Penalties, Section 12700,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
claremont-courier.com

Celebrating 60 years of marriage

Jerry and Maury Feingold, of Claremont, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 7. They marked the occasion by hosting a family dinner that included each of their three children, five grandchildren and one great-grandson. Their wedding ceremony and reception took place July 7, 1962 at the Temple of Aaron...
CLAREMONT, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Man Sentenced For Strangling Death Of Boyfriend

A Santa Clarita man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the strangling death of his boyfriend. On Wednesday Christian Ortiz, was sentenced to three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter for strangling Brayan “Brian” Rodriguez, 20, and hiding his body at a Valencia home in September 2017, according to Greg Risling, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Multiple Injured In 14 Freeway Crash

Multiple people were transported to the hospital following a 14 Freeway crash Friday. Around 10:10 a.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a crash on the southbound 14 Freeway just north of the 5 Freeway in Newhall, said Amanda Morales, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy