‘Sister Wives’ Cast Member Comes Out as Transgender

By Emily Hernandez
 2 days ago
Leon Brown, a cast member of the polygamist reality show Sister Wives, announced they are transgender and their name is Leo or Leon in an Instagram post Tuesday. Brown...

TODAY.com

'Sister Wives' star Leon Brown comes out as transgender in emotional post

"Sister Wives" star Leon Brown came out publicly as a transgender person who uses they/them pronouns in an emotional post Tuesday on Instagram. The 26-year-old reality star — who is the child of "Sister Wives" stars Meri and Kody Brown — opened up about their transition next to a pair of photos of themself standing in a doorframe.
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Hints At Moving On From Failing Marriage With Kody In Motivational Instagram Messages

As fans continue to speculate about when Meri Brown may finally be ready to leave her failed marriage to Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star took to social media to share more motivational messages about moving on from difficult situations."Let it go," a quote shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 16, read. "Something beautiful wants to grow in its place."The post was followed by a similar message preaching self love and forgiveness. "Whatever it is, forgive yourself," it said. "You did your best. Let it go."Although the mom-of-one remains spiritually married to her husband, they've been open about...
Parade

Sophia Bush Reportedly Marries Grant Hughes in Oklahoma Wedding

The One Tree Hill alum said "I do" to fiancée Grant Hughes over the weekend, PEOPLE reports. The couple reportedly tied the knot in his home state of Oklahoma, according to the City County Clerk’s Office. The county clerk told the outlet that a duplicate of the marriage...
toofab.com

Honey Boo Boo Trying Not to Follow Mama June's Example When It Comes to Her 'Choice In Men' (Exclusive)

Alana reflects on how much her mom has "messed up" in therapy session with Dr. Ish. Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is out to break the cycle of bad decisions in her family. In this sneak peek at this week's new episode of "Mama June: Road to Redemption," the 16-year-old reality star sits down with "Marriage Boot Camp" psychiatrist and life coach Dr. Ish Major -- as they try to imagine what Alana's life would be like if her mom was a more present fixture in her life.
HollywoodLife

‘RHOBH’: Garcelle Beauvais Says She’s ‘Done With’ Denise Richards After Birthday Party Snub

UPDATE: It should be noted that his episode was filmed in November, and Garcelle and Denise are currently on good terms. They even had lunch together on May 31. Denise’s rep told HollywoodLife, “Denise sent a text message to Garcelle before the party, saying she couldn’t attend. And following the party, they spoke on the phone, during which Denise revealed she had been exposed to COVID and didn’t feel comfortable going out in public.”
Popculture

Mama June Confirms She Got Married in Emotional Tribute to New Husband

Mama June Shannon shared a new emotional tribute to her husband Justin Stroud on Instagram over the weekend. Shannon, 42, and Stroud, 34, exchanged vows in a Georgia courthouse on March 23, but their nuptials were not reported until The Sun broke the news on May 31. The next day, Shannon and Stroud confirmed the news on Instagram. The Mama June: From Not to Hot star and Stroud dated for about five months before their wedding.
TODAY.com

Taylor Armstrong talks her 'tremendous' evolution since leaving 'RHOBH'

Since leaving “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2013, Taylor Armstrong said she's learned how strong she really is. Prior to her departure, Armstrong's marital difficulties were depicted (and discussed) on-camera. Armstrong alleges that her ex-husband, Russell Armstrong, was physically and emotionally abusive toward her. Armstrong filed...
Us Weekly

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Kristen Doute Splits From Boyfriend Alex Menache After 2 Years, Denies Reuniting With Ex Carter

Closing their chapter. Kristen Doute and boyfriend Alex Menache have split after two years of dating. "Moving day is hard," the former Vanderpump Rules star, 39, captioned a sentimental Instagram Story selfie on Tuesday, January 21, while moving out of the home she and Menache briefly shared. "Leaving memories behind is even harder. Sending anyone […]
ETOnline.com

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Shows Off Second Nose Piercing

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has some new bling, and it's staged front and center. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star revealed in an Instagram video two nose piercings, a diamond stud on each nostril. The 16-year-old posted the short video plugging a new T-shirt line she designed herself and didn't make a mention of the nose piercings, but everyone took notice and made it known in the comments section.
TheDailyBeast

‘Nasty Surprise’: Jerry Hall Reportedly Blames Murdoch Split on His Kids

Jerry Hall reportedly knows who to blame for her bombshell divorce from 91-year-old media mogul and billionaire Rupert Murdoch: his children. An anonymous friend of the 65-year-old former model told the Daily Mail that she’s “heartbroken” about the impending divorce, which she learned about via email while waiting for him to join her in the U.K. Hall took it upon herself to protect Murdoch from COVID-19, the source said, which led his six children to believe she was keeping him from them. “They thought that Jerry was keeping them from him,” the source said. “She does blame the children for souring the marriage. They had a lot to say about it and a role in his personal life which she found a nasty surprise. Clearly, they mistrusted her.” Despite his massive net worth, the source insisted that Hall wasn’t with Murdoch for the money. “As far as she is concerned, all of that is wide of the mark and she thinks that his children have been briefing against her,” the source said.
TheDailyBeast

