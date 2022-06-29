Missing Brown County boy found safe

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Can you help the Seymour Police Department?. On Friday, the department shared on Facebook that they are looking to identify the woman and owner of the pickup truck depicted in the photo below. Officers have not released further information about this situation. If you have...
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi-trailer carrying beer overturned at the intersection of Northland Ave. and Conkey St. in Appleton Saturday morning. The liquid cargo is leaking. Police tell Action 2 News that the driver received minor injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital. The scene...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police say it’s seen an uptick in people shooting at others using gel guns. The most recent incident happened June 29 on City Deck in downtown Green Bay. Captain Clint Beguhn said he believes it started as a TikTok trend. “We...
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice has given an update on the missing and endangered 27-year-old from the Village of Allouez. Darice Lauren Marie White was located safely at a residence in Alabama. No further information was provided. Brown County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing and...
A Fond du Lac police officer was injured while taking a Fond du Lac man wanted on a felony warrant into custody. Shortly before 6:30pm Friday officers were in the 100 block of Forest Avenue looking to arrest the man when a short foot chase ensued. A Fond du Lac police officer received a shoulder injury when he tackled the subject to the ground. The officer was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he was treated and released. The officer is a ten year veteran of the Police Department. A loaded handgun was found on the subject during the arrest. The 20-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Resisting, Felony Bail Jumping, Felony Probation and Parole Warrant, and was held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Three men from Georgia and another from Green Bay were arrested Thursday afternoon in Kewaunee County for trying to cash a fraudulent check. The Bank of Luxemburg-Dyckesville Branch made the initial call to Kewaunee County Dispatch just before 2:30 p.m. about a man attempting to cash a fraudulent check. He was gone by the time law enforcement showed up, but bank employees called again when the man came back. He left again and was seen entering a sports utility vehicle parked on the road.
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update on the crash that occurred on WIS 15 westbound in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes on WIS 15 for traffic heading west are reopened to motorists. The crash was...
The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office says a Shawano County resident drowned in a river in the Town of Wolf River over the weekend. The 73-year-old was reported missing after having gone fishing on June 27. A search started that night by the stream where the person's car was found....
Police found gel guns designed or repainted to resemble real firearms, and in some situations an officer may not be able to tell the difference. Health officials say anyone can get monkeypox but right now men having sex with men are most at-risk. Fireworks safety demonstration. Updated: 4 hours ago.
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 73-year-old Shawano County man was found dead in Langlade County river Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office says the man had been fishing in the Town of Wolf River. The cause of death was ruled as accidental drowning, according to the Langlade County Coroner’s Office.
LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – Four men were arrested in Luxemburg after trying to cash fraudulent checks at two different banks. According to a release, on June 29, officers received a call about a man attempting to cash a fraudulent check at the Bank of Luxemburg-Dykesville location, but he was gone before officers arrived.
WALDO, Wis. (WHBL) – The Black Bear that was spotted in Beechwood and Parnell two weeks ago is dead. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says the animal was hit by an SUV on Highway 57 near Waldo early this morning. The department had taken reports earlier this week that it was in the Adell area. The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured. It was one week ago that another black bear was hit on I-43 in Waukesha county.
WAUPACA, Wis. — A New London woman is sentenced to six years in prison for providing the drugs that killed two people. April Hardegen was convicted in Waupaca County Court of two counts of First-Degree Reckless Homicide and other charges. Kendra Rateau and Jordan May died after taking the...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were taken into custody following an incident on Green Bay’s east side Monday night. Officers responded to a neighborhood on Doty Street near the intersection with Roosevelt. Police tell us there was a disturbance at a hotel just before 10:30 p.m. A...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is being seen near Washington Street and Walnut Street in the City of Green Bay. Local 5 News has a crew on scene and will update this when more information is made available. Until then, it is best to avoid...
Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for storms that could produce gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours, and lightning. Appleton Boy Scouts played major role in derailment rescues. Reactions from moms and scout leaders on news of Appleton teens breaking windows and rendering first aid after being in a train crash.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old man from Oshkosh has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, his first offense. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, on Tuesday at 6:44 p.m., Outagamie County was attempting to find a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run. They were able to locate a vehicle that was driving all over the road by using the DOT cameras.
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash on I-41 at WIS 114 is cleared. WisDOT went on to say all lanes are back open. Original: Two lanes blocked on I-41 due to crash, accident occurred near Fox Crossing. WEDNESDAY 6/29/2022 5:17 p.m.
Located just ten miles north of Green Bay and about 40 miles from the Fox Cities, the Village of Suamico is a surprise gem that shines in its own right, packing a punch in the variety of ways it’s “worth the drive” for visitors. Its unique geographical...
Comments / 0