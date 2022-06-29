ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Major accident ties up traffic on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg

By Staff Report
leesburg-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA major accident was tying up traffic Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg. The accident occurred at about 2 p.m. near...

www.leesburg-news.com

click orlando

Worker trapped in conveyor belt aboard train rescued by fire crews

OCALA, Fla. – Fire crews rushed to save a worker whose hand was trapped in a conveyor belt atop a train car Friday afternoon, according to Ocala Fire Rescue. Reports show crews made sure the equipment was powered down before springing into action, disassembling and removing parts from the machine to free the worker’s hand. Records indicate the incident was cleared within 14 minutes of fire crews’ arrival.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Lane closure to affect drivers in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion county drivers can expect temporary lane closures. The closure goes along Southwest 60th Avenue between Southwest 31st Street and Southwest 25th Street. This will last through August 31st. Earthmovers, Inc. is installing new utilities and constructing turning lanes. Workers and equipment will be located in...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Commercial bus engulfed in flames on Interstate 75 in Marion County

Marion County firefighters rushed to the scene after a commercial bus became engulfed in flames on Interstate 75 in Marion County on Wednesday evening. According to a social media post from Marion County Fire Rescue, units were dispatched to mile marker 341 on I-75 at approximately 10:45 p.m. Crew members...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

18-year-old Ocala man killed in fiery crash with tree, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man from Ocala was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash with a tree between Ocala and Belleview, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 10:40 p.m. on SE 95th Street just east of SE 7th Avenue Road, troopers said.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested after alleged hit-and-run crash at RV park in Wildwood

A woman was arrested after an alleged hit-and-run crash at a RV park in Wildwood. Gerri Ann Mayo, 57, of Wildwood, was driving a white 2003 Chevrolet Suburban on Wednesday when her vehicle hit a sign at the Wildwood RV Village campground on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Damage to the sign was estimated at $200.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield woman lands behind bars thanks to unreadable license plate on pickup truck

A Summerfield woman landed behind bars thanks to an unreadable license plate on her pickup truck. Erin Brinkley Young, 34, who lives on Sunset Harbor Road, was driving a gold Dodge pickup at 12:45 p.m. Thursday when she was pulled over at NE 138th Lane at U.S. Hwy. 441 due to a license plate that was unreadable because of damage, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Automobile lover happens upon one-of-a-kind car

Jack Towner was simply driving around town when he spotted a 1942 Ford Super Deluxe coupe for sale on the side of the road.••Towner, of Summerfield, said he drove past it on U.S. Highway 441 and knew he had to check it out. Towner had a longtime passion...
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

DUI suspect arrested after crash in parking lot at Waterfront Inn

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a crash in the parking lot at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing. A woman had backed out of a parking spot at about 10 p.m. Tuesday and was preparing to leave the parking lot when her vehicle was struck in the side by a white 2019 Ford Explorer driven by 72-year-old Edward Charles Tomlinson of Oxford Oaks, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman detected “a strong odor of alcohol” coming from Tomlinson’s breath and suspected he may have been drinking.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man arrested after ‘hollering for girls to come outside’

A Wildwood man was arrested after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a location where he was “hollering for girls to come outside.”. Deputies responded in the wee hours Thursday morning to the area of County Road 230A and County Road 205A where 24-year-old Ryan Kirkland Hill was “hollering for girls to come outside” but there were no girls present and they were apparently something which he had imagined, according to the arrest report. Hill had been carrying a plastic tote bag and dropped a ziploc bag which contained methamphetamine.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Woman won’t be prosecuted in nose-biting feud which occurred after drinking at Cody’s

A woman won’t be prosecuted in a nose-biting feud which occurred after drinking at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages. Samantha Ann Apiquian, 26, of Wildwood and family members had been drinking in March at the restaurant and then went to a woman’s home at Lakeside Landings in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Once at Lakeside Landings, the group continued drinking and an argument broke out when one person spilled a drink on the floor.
THE VILLAGES, FL
orangeobserver.com

Winter Garden woman dies in helicopter crash

A 73-year-old woman was among the six victims of a helicopter crash Wednesday, June 22, in West Virginia,. According to West Virginia's chief medical examiner, Carolyn O'Connor, of Winter Garden, died when the Bell UH-1B helicopter in which she was a passenger crashed. The other victims were John Nagle, 53,...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents weigh in on loud firework displays

Several residents from Ocala submitted letters to share their thoughts on the impact of loud firework displays on local animals. “I thank Mr. William Lee of Ocala for his letter about the trauma to wildlife, pets, livestock, and yes, even people with PTSD. For some people and most animals, the unexpected loud noises cause a lot of fear and anxiety, turning a fun firework display into a nightmare. That is where quiet fireworks come in. Silent fireworks are fireworks that have been made to be considerably quieter than regular fireworks while still producing a beautiful light and color effect. A display without the loud bangs is more enjoyable and more fun to watch. There’s a company called Setti Fireworks that makes these silent explosives and can customize them for each event. Until Mr. Lee’s letter, I did not know there is a much less noisy firework available,” says Ocala resident Marilyn Bradley.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Man flees to hotel rooftop in The Villages after allegedly pointing gun at woman

A man fled through a window to the rooftop of a hotel in The Villages after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman. Law enforcement responded at about 5 p.m. Monday to the Comfort Inn & Suites on Avenida Central where 23-year-old Jimero Lee Von Jackson of Ozark, Ala. pointed a Taurus G2C 9mm semi-automatic handgun at a woman in a guest room, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Jackson had struck the woman several times and choked her. The altercation was witnessed by an out-of-state party over a video call, the report said.
THE VILLAGES, FL

