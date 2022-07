The IRS announced that it is on the cusp of processing all error-free individual tax returns from 2021, although it still is grappling with millions of returns from this year. Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig sent a letter to congressional tax committees on Tuesday, revealing that the backlog of returns from last year will be cleared up by the end of the week. Rettig noted that the IRS entered this filing season with a backlog of some 8 million original unprocessed returns from 2021.

INCOME TAX ・ 11 DAYS AGO