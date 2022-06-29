ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville summer camp kicks off

By William Pitts Staff Writer
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 3 days ago

School is out, and summer camp is officially in at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, which kick-started its annual “Camp Y-Abunga” for children and teenagers from preschool through eighth grade. The Family YMCA has separate “Y-Abunga” camps for teenagers, school-aged...

www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Improvement Association Project Discovery

On May 21, 2022 Project Discovery Students and Parents along with Executive Director, Rufus Tyler and Program Coordinator Jamie Joyce gathered for a Meet and Greet as well as an Interactive Engaging Day of Learning about The Project Discovery Program’s benefits to Students Parents and The Community. Project Discovery...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Chamber to celebrate Independence Day at Emporia's Veterans Park

By 3 p.m. Monday, July 4, the vendors will have already set shop at Emporia’s Veterans Memorial Park as the United States celebrates its 246th birthday. It marks the beginning of the annual Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce ‘An Afternoon in the Park’ event. EGCC Executive Director Nancy...
WAVY News 10

Isle of Wight family faces a triple tragedy

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Framed photos on display in Charlitta Knightnor’s home capture happy times for Charlitta, her mother Theresa Knightnor of Hampton, Charlitta’s husband 54-year-old Maurice Doctor, and their three children who are now 14, 10, and 8 years old. “I miss him every day and I wish I could turn back […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Preschool#Ymca#Gnome Raven Escape Room#Richmond Flying Squirrels#Bi Weekly#The Family Ymca Of
Axios Richmond

Check out Richmond's free splash pads

The forecast for Thursday is hot, which is also the forecast for the rest of the summer. Check out these free options to cool off at a local splash pad. State of play: The city has two splash pads at its public pools, and both — plus all seven of Richmond's pools — are now open daily. Fairmount and Battery Park splash pads are open weekdays from 1-8pm, Saturdays from noon-5pm, and Sundays from 1-5pm. The spray park at Eastern Henrico Park. Photo courtesy of Henrico County Never to be outdone, Henrico County has four splash options — with a fifth opening at the end of summer. Dunncroft/Castle Point.Eastern Henrico.Short Pump.Twin Hickory. Hours: Daily, 9am-7pm. The spray park at Twin Hickory Park. Photo courtesy of Henrico County Plus there's the Pop Jet Fountain at Stony Point Fashion Park.Yep, it's still there. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11am-7pm, and Sunday, noon-6pm.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia-Greensville Chamber holds farmers market “after hours” event

The Emporia Farmers Market Open House Business After Hours may not have gone quite according to plan, but dozens of people still found their way to the event for an evening of socializing. In past years, the open house -- a joint venture between the City of Emporia and the...
NBC12

RACC and Richmond SPCA nearing capacity, urge adoption

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, now might be the time to adopt or foster a pet!. Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) and the Richmond SPCA say they are filling up and seeing a surge of animals in need.
styleweekly.com

From Waffles to Wings

Time knows no bounds at one of Broad Street’s newest establishments. All-day brunch and bar food beckon customers to The Riviere whether they’re in the mood for French toast bites or lollipop lamb chops. The strength of this new Black-owned restaurant is in its ability to mix Richmond’s communal food culture with the vibrancy of the city’s nightlife.
RICHMOND, VA
boomermagazine.com

When Your Appetite is Soaring, Make a Landing at King’s Korner

Richmond-based food and travel writer Steve Cook lands at King’s Korner restaurant, beside the runway at Chesterfield County Airport in Virginia, serving up chicken and barbecue, buffets and brunches, and airplanes. Dickie King has been catering weddings and other functions, huge and small, up and down the East Coast,...
RICHMOND, VA
warrenrecord.com

Johnson’s Barber Shop: An 80-year tradition continues

Some 80 years ago, Jasper Johnson, Sr. opened Johnson’s Barbershop on East Market Street in downtown Warrenton. The barbershop later moved to its current location on Front Street, where it has been a fixture in the community for most of its long history. Local history accounts recognize Johnson as...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
WHSV

Legal Aid Justice Center ready to help as eviction protections end

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some eviction protections are officially over in Virginia. Landlords now only have to give five days notice before evicting a tenant, as opposed to the fourteen that were in place since the beginning of the pandemic. Experts say rental assistance funds are running out too. Virginia’s...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia Minors dominate South Hill All-Stars

Under sweltering summer heat, four youth baseball teams in three age brackets gathered on Sunday through Wednesday night for the final stages of the Dixie Youth Baseball All-Stars tournament, held at the Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association’s home field, Meherrin River Park. Sunday’s action at EGRA began with the “minors” class...
EMPORIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy