Forget scamming grandma with fake IRS calls. According to the FBI, hackers are now stealing personal information and using deepfakes to apply for remote jobs. As spotted by Bleeping Computer, the warning was posted as a public service announcement on the Internet Crime Complaint Center, where the FBI explained how cybercriminals are stealing Americans’ personal identifiable information (PII) and applying for remote jobs, and then using deepfake videos to pass online job interviews.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO