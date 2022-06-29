ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘There’s your daddy’ – Romelu Lukaku was ‘offended’ by joke Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel made about Antonio Conte

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fM7b_0gPwhJEK00

ROMELU LUKAKU'S strained relationship with Thomas Tuchel was a massive reason behind his Chelsea failure.

Lukaku, 29, first got on the wrong side of the German by criticising his coach's style of play and publicly expressing his desire to return to Inter in a now infamous interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22gZUq_0gPwhJEK00
Thomas Tuchel and Romelu Lukaku reportedly did not have the best relationship Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3GHe_0gPwhJEK00
Lukaku was much happier under Antonio Conte Credit: Reuters

But Tuchel also irritated Lukaku with a jibe that poked fun at the striker's relationship with his former manager Antonio Conte.

According to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, Lukaku was unhappy with Tuchel's wind-up.

Kinsella revealed: "To see him talk so highly of Inter [during the Sky Italia interview] was an insult to Chelsea fans.

"It broke the relationship with them.

"And there was another incident behind the scenes that wasn't televised or anything like that.

"Someone told me that Lukaku and Tuchel were watching a Tottenham game and Tuchel said, 'There's your daddy', about Antonio Conte.

"It was just a joke, but apparently, it didn't go down very well with Lukaku."

Lukaku appeared unsettled at Chelsea and Tuchel left him out of his team for large chunks of the season with Kai Hvertz taking his place.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

But it seems the Belgian's woes will soon be over as he is returning to Inter on loan.

Lukaku has landed in Italy and is set to undergo a medical before finalising a switch back to Inter.

And he has already been greeted by hoards of adoring fans who defied a warning from Inter Ultras NOT to welcome the striker back to the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N4Zja_0gPwhJEK00
Lukaku waves at Inter fans ahead of his return on loan Credit: Splash

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Antonio Conte
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Romelu Lukaku S#German#Inter#Sky Italia#Tottenham#Belgian
Yardbarker

Vieri predicts the impact Di Maria will make at Juventus

Angel di Maria is reportedly close to completing his transfer to Juventus as a free agent. The Argentinian has been one of the world’s most recognisable attackers in the last decade, following successful spells at Real Madrid and PSG. He has just left the French club after a trophy-laden...
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer rumours: Raphinha, De Ligt, Ake, Firmino, Kimpembe

Barcelona are ready to make an offer worth up to £60m for Leeds United winger Raphinha, 25, in a bid to beat Chelsea to the Brazil international's signature. (Times - subscription required) Chelsea are progressing in their talks to sign Matthijs de Ligt, 22, but Juventus want the Netherlands...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Neymar and PSG owners in talks on potential move, four major Premier League teams contacted

It is being reported out of France that Neymar and PSG are seriously considering ending their time together and that the Brazilian is looking to head to the Premier League. Neymar at PSG has been a rollercoaster ride, the 30-year-old has mixed magical displays with inconsistency and injuries during his 5 years at the club. Nonetheless despite two rather disappointing seasons the last two years, Neymar has 100 goals in 144 games at the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Onana... what's my name!?': Inter Milan announce the signing of former Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana by referencing Rihanna's hit song... as the Serie A giants continue to make waves in the transfer market after re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea

Inter Milan have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana by referencing Rihanna when unveiling the player on social media. Onana's contract at Ajax expired on Thursday, and Inter have wasted no time in announcing his arrival in Italy on a free transfer. They posted a tweet on Friday afternoon...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus refuses to give up on Morata despite giving out his shirt number

Juventus and Alvaro Morata have unfinished business even though the Bianconeri have allowed him to return to Atletico Madrid. The striker spent the last two seasons at the Allianz Stadium after arriving on loan from Atleti. It cost the Bianconeri 20m euros for those spells, and they can sign him...
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
555K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy