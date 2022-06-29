ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Diaz's big comeback! 'Retired' star announces her surprise return to acting in new Netflix film starring Jamie Foxx and Tom Brady eight years after she quit Hollywood

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Cameron Diaz will come out of retirement for the upcoming Netflix action-comedy feature Back In Action.

The news about the 49-year-old actress was announced through a message that was shared to Jamie Foxx's Twitter account on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old actor notably brought in Tom Brady in an effort to coax the formerly retired actress back from her long-term break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7i8s_0gPwh44g00
Back on track: Cameron Diaz will come out of retirement for the upcoming Netflix action-comedy feature Back In Action; she is seen in 2019

During the call, Diaz made a point of expressing how troubled she was about making a potential announcement.

She stated: 'I'm so anxious right now, I'm pacing the room...I don't know how to do this, you know?'

The Django Unchained star then brought in the 44-year-old star quarterback, who previously went back-and-forth about ending his career, to give the actress a few pointers.

'I was talking to Jamie and he said you needed a few tips on how to un-retire. I'm relatively successful at un-retiring,' he stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q13FT_0gPwh44g00
Lending a hand: The 54-year-old actor notably brought in Tom Brady in an effort to coax the formerly retired actress back from her long-term break; he is seen in February

Foxx also added a message where he noted that he needed a bit of help to get Diaz back into acting.

'Cameron I hope you aren't mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT,' he said.

The Shrek voice actress also shared a shot of the voice call to her Instagram Story with a message of her own.

She wrote: 'Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!!! I can't frickin wait it's gonna be a blast!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zNG4T_0gPwh44g00
Making it clear: Foxx also wrote a short message that read: 'Cameron I hope you aren't mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT'

According to Variety, the movie will be directed by Seth Gordon, who co-wrote its screenplay with Brendan O'Brien.

The media outlet pointed out that plot details about the project are currently being withheld from the public.

Foxx, who is one of the feature's executive producers, pointed out that the movie was set to go into production later this year.

Back In Action's prospective release date has not been announced as of yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SG8uo_0gPwh44g00
Coming soon: Back In Action's prospective release date has not been announced as of yet

Diaz's last role on screen was as Miss Colleen Hannigan in the 2014 musical comedy feature Annie, in which Foxx also starred.

The performer later confirmed that she had retired from acting during an interview with Entertainment Weekly that was published in 2018.

The actress took part in a conversation with her The Sweetest Thing castmates, Selma Blair and Christina Applegate, where she expressed that she would love to reunite with them, given all her free time.

She stated: 'I'm semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04p2eU_0gPwh44g00
In the past: Diaz's last role on screen was as Miss Colleen Hannigan in the 2014 musical comedy feature Annie, in which Foxx also starred

