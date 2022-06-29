ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholasville, KY

Nicholasville police traffic stop turns into a drug bust

By Matthew Duckworth
foxlexington.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – A routine Nicholasville police traffic stop turned into a drug bust....

foxlexington.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Lexington murder suspect pleads guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington murder suspect pleaded guilty on Friday. Larry Walters admitted to killing James Terry. His trial got underway early last month. Moments after opening statements, a judge declared a mistrial. The defense argued Walters’ due process rights were violated during jury selection. During Friday’s...
mountain-topmedia.com

Man arrested after 100 mph chase ends in crash

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Lexington man was arrested Wednesday morning after police chased him from the scene of a theft. Police were called to Brookshire Inn just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, over a report of a man breaking into a tool truck. When an officer arrived, he spotted 40-year-old Travis Reynolds actively taking items from the truck. When the officer began to approach, Reynolds ran to his car and fled.
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Man Chased From Scene Of Theft

A man out of Lexington was arrested on Wednesday morning after officers are said to have chased him from the scene of a theft. Police were called to Brookshire Inn just before 6:00 AM over reports of a man attempting to break into a tool truck. An officer responded to the scene and spotted 40-year-old Travis Reynolds as he was lifting items from the truck. Once Reynolds saw the officer approaching, he is said to have immediately ran to his car and fled.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nicholasville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Nicholasville, KY
somerset106.com

Five Month Investigation Ends With “One Of The Largest Drug Seizures” In Somerset Police Department History

A joint effort between local, state and federal law enforcement partners ended in what officers call “one of the largest drug seizures” in Somerset Police Department’s history. Officers announced the bust Wednesday morning following a five-month investigation. Two men, Wesley Aaron Calhoun and Dennie A. Smith, both of Somerset, were recently indicted in the case. As part of the investigation, officers from SPD, Kentucky State Police, the FBI and the DEA were able to collect 30 pounds of crystal meth, six handguns, two AR rifles and more than $30,000 in cash. Back in February 2022, officers recovered the first 10 grams of meth while serving a warrant at Smith’s home. Additional warrants for other locations led to Calhoun’s involvement in the case. The pair were finally arrested earlier this month. Calhoun and Smith were each charged with conspiracy to distribute 550 grams of meth and possession with intent to distribute and firearms charges.
SOMERSET, KY
WTVQ

Police investigating possible shooting incident overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky.(WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a juvenile walked into Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington around midnight Friday morning suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers say the injury is minor and that the juvenile was not very cooperative in telling them what happened. However, shell casings were found on...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Kentucky State Police conducting safety checkpoints ahead of July 4

FRANKLIN, Ky. (FOX 56) – With travel slated to ramp up in lieu of Independence Day weekend, Kentucky State Police (KSP) is conducting safety checkpoints. KSP Post 12 monitors Shelby, Spencer, Franklin, Anderson, Scott, Woodford, and Fayette counties. These checkpoints will be conducted at numerous locations across the seven...
FRANKLIN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drug Trafficking#Heroin#Fox
foxlexington.com

2 accused of stealing horses from Lexington property

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two people accused of stealing horses from a Lexington property are the Crime Stoppers Wanted People of the Week. Lexington police are looking for both Sonia Alfaro and Joseph Carmona. The two have active warrants for Theft by Deception over $10,000. MORE CRIME STOPPERS:
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

UPDATE: Bicyclist killed after getting hit by car in Lexington identified

UPDATE (7/1/22 11:30 A.M.) – A man has now died after Lexington police say he was hit by a car Thursday night. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, Michael Hensley was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle. The coroner’s office says the 30-year-old died from multiple blunt force injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Two Kentucky men arrested in ‘record drug seizure’

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men are facing charges in connection with a big drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which also involved federal agencies and Kentucky State Police, resulted in them confiscating 30 pounds of crystal meth, guns and $30,000 in cash.
SOMERSET, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wtloam.com

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Announces Deputy Brian France Graduation From Police Academy

Laurel County Sheriff John Root proudly announces the graduation of Deputy Brian France from the Department of Criminal Justice Training- Police Academy class. The graduation was held Thursday at First Baptist Church in Richmond. Richmond is the home of the DOCJT Academy. The sheriff’s office command staff and several other deputies were in attendance. Deputy France has prior service with the Laurel County Sheriff’s office as a court security officer serving since 2020 and resides in Laurel County. He is married to Charlissa France with 2 children. Brian’s brother is also a Laurel County Deputy.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Multiple horses killed in large barn fire in Henry County, Ky.

PENDLETON, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews in Henry County were sent to a large barn fire on Thursday night where multiple horses died. According to Campbellsburg Fire Chief David Noe, crews were sent to the fully involved barn fire in the 700 block of Pendleton Road around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
HENRY COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

FRANKFORT, KY (July 1, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 12 Frankfort, which provides coverage for Shelby, Spencer, Franklin, Anderson, Scott, Woodford, and Fayette counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will...
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Lexington police looking for witnesses in busy New Circle Road murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — When it comes to Lexington homicides, maybe none of them had the number of witnesses that Eric Boone’s murder did. The 42-year-old was sitting at a stop light in mid-May when he was shot and killed. Dozens of people saw what happened. Some came forward to talk to the police, but others left the scene. Now, Crime Stoppers wants to know if those witnesses can add any additional information.
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Golden Alert Issued In Laurel County

Officials in Laurel County are currently searching for a man who is said to have disabilities. A Golden Alert was issued for 30-year-old Ryan L. King, whom authorities say was seen at around 9:00 PM on Wednesday evening. King is a white man who stands 5’5” tall, weighs around 200...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man hospitalized after being shocked while working on Lexington roof

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fire Department was dispatched to Monkey Joe’s on Bryant Road in Lexington, where an adult male was suffering life threatening injuries from a possible electrocution. Officials say that the man was performing HVAC work on the roof of Monkey Joe’s when he was electrocuted....
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy