Louisville pediatrician indicted in murder-for-hire scheme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A Louisville physician was indicted for her role in a murder-for-hire scheme to kill her former husband.

Court documents reveal that Dr. Stephanie M. Russell, 51, used facility telephones, and other means of communication, to call and text someone she was allegedly attempting to pay to kill her former husband. The person Russell was communicating with was working undercover for the FBI.

The U.S. Department of Justice confirmed that Russell was charged with using interstate commerce facilities to commission a murder-for-hire on June 15.

Russell submitted a not guilty plea on June 16 and her case is scheduled to go to trial on August 22.

If convicted, Russell faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison with no parole.

