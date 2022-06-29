ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 56

Louisville pediatrician indicted in murder-for-hire scheme

By Matthew Duckworth
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWgm4_0gPwgrGX00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A Louisville physician was indicted for her role in a murder-for-hire scheme to kill her former husband.

Court documents reveal that Dr. Stephanie M. Russell, 51, used facility telephones, and other means of communication, to call and text someone she was allegedly attempting to pay to kill her former husband. The person Russell was communicating with was working undercover for the FBI.

The U.S. Department of Justice confirmed that Russell was charged with using interstate commerce facilities to commission a murder-for-hire on June 15.

Russell submitted a not guilty plea on June 16 and her case is scheduled to go to trial on August 22.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

If convicted, Russell faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison with no parole.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Louisville man charged in connection to 2021 homicide in Algonquin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood back in 2021. Dmitri Crumes was charged on Friday in connection to the death of 24-year-old Demontray Rhodes in the Algonquin neighborhood more than a year ago. According to...
WLKY.com

Mother of Crystal Rogers 'frustrated' at lack of movement in case

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — The signs throughout Nelson County are faded. So are the billboards asking for help to bring a missing mother home. But seven years after Crystal Rogers was last seen alive, there are still no answers. "Who do I look to for help? I'm so disappointed...
WHAS11

Authorities find dozens of decomposed bodies inside Indiana funeral home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several agencies assisted Jeffersonville Police in investigating the conditions at an Indiana funeral home Friday night. Jeffersonville Police Maj. Isaac Parker says authorities secured Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center, located in the 3100 block of Middle Road. According to police, investigators found 31 bodies, some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder For Hire#Fbi#Pediatrician#Kentucky#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 56 News
WLKY.com

Two men identified in double homicide near Oxmoor Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rebekah Duvall was sitting in her apartment around 8 p.m. Thursday when her boyfriend called her outside. "There was this woman just pacing up and down the sidewalk, screaming, very distraught, sobbing," Duvall recalled. "And then at some point, I just heard her say, 'He's dead.'"
wvih.com

Texas Man Charged With Identify Theft In Kentucky

Elizabethtown Police helped convict a Texas man accused of making and selling fake debit and credit cards. According to court documents, 35 year-old Bronson Meador briefly lived in Elizabethtown in 2021. During that time, he was engaged in a months-long scheme to obtain and use counterfeit and unauthorized credit and debit cards, as well as, other personal and financial information for his own personal benefit, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wvih.com

Two Men Found Dead Identified

The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of two men who were found dead in an apartment near St. Matthews. Officers responded to an apartment in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle on reports of two men found dead at the location, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
wdrb.com

Police: 2 found dead in apartment near Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after two men were found dead Thursday in an apartment near Oxmoor Center. According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, officers responded around 7 p.m. on a report of two men — who appear to be in their late 20s or early 30s — dead inside an apartment in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle.
WLKY.com

Police: Shepherdsville father facing charges after son accidently shoots sister

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — A Shepherdsville man is facing charges after police say his teenage son accidentally shot his sister. Hillview police say Michael Morton dropped his 16-year-old daughter off at the hospital around 12:30 p. m. Friday morning. The girl had been shot in the neck. Morton was stopped...
westkentuckystar.com

Louisville fugitive arrested in Symsonia; will face new meth trafficking charge

A weeklong surveillance of a wanted Louisville man ended with his arrest in Symsonia on Thursday. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said they received information that a wanted Louisville man was on the run and hiding in northeastern Graves County. The man, 31-year-old Joshua Burd of Louisville and formerly of Graves County, was also wanted on outstanding warrants out of McCracken and Marshall Counties.
SYMSONIA, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Pedestrian killed overnight in Buechel accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in the Buechel neighborhood late Friday night. Louisville Metro Police said around 10:15 p.m., a woman was struck by a vehicle travelling north on Breckenridge Lane. The driver of the vehicle did stop. When EMS...
wdrb.com

New K-9s sniffing out drugs at Louisville Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the newest staff members at Louisville's jail have fur and four legs. Officials said the new K-9 program at Louisville Metro Corrections is saving inmates' lives. The jail spent several months earlier this year dealing with deaths and overdoses. Officials now hope that two...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman hit and killed on Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was hit and killed on Breckenridge Lane Friday night. LMPD's Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a pedestrian struck in the 3800 block of Breckenridge Lane around 10:15 p.m. Ellis said their preliminary investigation reveals that a woman was hit by a car traveling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: 1 shot, killed in Louisville's Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a male was shot and killed Thursday night in the city's Portland neighborhood. Maj. Mindy Vance, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers with the department's 1st Division responded to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Montgomery Street just before 10 p.m. That's near Portland Avenue and Northwestern Parkway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Marshall County Daily

UPDATE: WANTED Gunman: He engaged in a shootout with Kentucky State Police

Hendersonville Police, Metro Police Department, Millersville Police Department. FBI Task Force, THP, and TBI. The investigation by each of the above jurisdictions working in unison led to Edwards being located in Louisville, KY. He engaged in a shootout with Kentucky State Police and Edwards is deceased. Officer Cameron Ferrell was...
WHAS11

Louisville juvenile in serious condition following shooting in Park Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young boy in Louisville is in serious condition following an early morning shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood, police said. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Second Division responded to the shooting around 3:50 a.m. Saturday. The incident took place in the 2200 block...
WHAS11

Shooting in Wilder Park neighborhood leaves three injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people are in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Louisville Friday. The Louisville Metro Police Department says around 11:50 p.m., officers with the department's Fourth Division responded to a report of a shooting the 300 block of West Lansing Avenue. When officers arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

National nonprofit pays off home of fallen Louisville police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national nonprofit announced Thursday it paid off the house of a fallen Louisville Metro Police officer. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation said it paid the full mortgage for the family of Officer Zachary Cottongim, who died in December at the age of 29. Cottongim was hit by a vehicle when a driver lost control on Interstate 64. He was outside of his police cruiser "conducting an investigation of a vehicle," LMPD said.
FOX 56

FOX 56

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy